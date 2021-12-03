DJ Edit SA drops third musical offering ahead of the festive season

Well-known Pretoria journalist, Pretoria News assistant editor Kennedy Mudzuli, known in music circles as DJ Edit SA, has dropped his third offering, titled “Afro Storm EP”, just as the festive mood envelops South Africa. The Pretoria-based, Venda-born DJ, producer and recording artist has delivered yet another impressive body of work in his second EP this year, his third project overall.

“The release date (Friday, November 26) was perfectly timed to peak by and make the playlists for the festive season – and so far it's been good. “I strategically included radio-friendly jams that will remain relevant beyond the festive season,” said Mudzuli. “’Afro Storm EP’ is about maturity, good vibes, celebration of the Afro-house/tech genre, and making friends.”

The first track on the EP is titled “My Bae” featuring DJ Edit SA’s old friend and amapiano star Leon Lee of “Mangdakiwe” fame in the love song. It's not the first time that the two musicians have collaborated. The voice of the Soshanguve-based icon previously gave life to DJ Edit SA's debut single, “Ko Davin”, and from the look of things, “My Bae” takes that crooner’s relationship to new heights. The second track, titled “Afro Storm”, an Afro-tech mix, is a collaboration with Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, duo LaErhnzo & TooZee, plus DJ Skhu, who hails from Mpumalanga.

On this track, DJ Edit SA says he kept receiving unreleased material for his weekly mixtape when one thing led to another, giving birth to this jam. He roped in his buddy DJ Skhu, and the rest is history. The combination on the third track, “Zorbel”, featuring Dezry Kay, is a match made in heaven.

This collaboration was a long time coming. As fate would have it, DJ Edit SA’s fans had to wait a bit longer, until the two met during an interview at SMU FM. The journo-cum-musician said by then, “Afro Storm EP” was already done, but there was always going to be a place for Dezry Kay, who delivers lyrical content "with an attitude" in Pedi, English and Ethiopian language Amharic. The fourth track, “Ndono Lenga”, features the highly promising Pushie Da Tall.

The Venda-based vocalist is one of the rising stars in the far-north end of South Africa, where DJ Edit SA was born and raised. DJ Edit SA has always nurtured a desire to drop a song in his home language, and that dream becomes reality through “Ndono Lenga”, a combination of strong message and amazing production.