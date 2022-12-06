DJ Jazzy D takes church to the club, drops a gospel song on clubgoers

Renowned DJ and radio presenter Jazzy D had over 500 patrons worshipping in a nightclub at his “Over 30s Cape Town Party” event. The event, which was held at Hanover Street in Grand West, on December 3, drew crowds from all over Cape Town as fans flocked in to see their favourite DJ.

Jazzy Diadora aka Jazzy D has over 28k subscribers on his Youtube channel. Known for his unique remixes, Jazzy D has became a household name since he burst on to the scene more than 35 years ago. He started his Youtube channel in 2007. At his latest event, the DJ opened his set with “Goodness of God” by Cece Winans.

He captioned his post: “Last night in Cape Town Yes I dropped a gospel song and this was the reaction. The Goodness of God #djjazzyd #djjazzydthegroovemaster” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dj Jazzy D The GrooveMaster (@djjazzydlive)

Jazzy D told IOL Entertainment: “I recently decided that I am going to change the way I play music, I used to play love songs as the opening but now I decided this is the way I’m going to go. “We are taught to open and close in prayer when we sit at a table to eat, and now I am opening with this song as I feel like I am sitting at a table to feast as I serve patrons this song. “I was amazed at the reaction patrons had to this song, I couldn’t really see it from the stage but judging by the videos received, this is a revelation to me. I have tried to make people feel what I feel about God; I tear up every time I see it.”

Club owner Stan Mars said: “It was a first for me, being a club owner, I have never seen anything like this. “When he dropped that gospel track, I went out to see the reaction from patrons and I was gobsmacked to see how everyone was on the dance floor, lighters in the air, some holding hands and arms raised in worship, I have never seen anything like it. “Well done to Jazzy, it was an historic moment.”

His Instagram followers said: dantaniogoodman: “TAKING CHURCH TO THE CLUB… SPREAD THE WORD ON ‘THE GOODNESS OF GOD’ AMEN.” ayaliciouse: “Spread the gospel. God has given you this platform to serve his purpose🙌👏👏”