DJ Lag on the making of his album ‘Meeting with The King’

Gqom pioneer Lwazi Asanda Gwala, better known as DJ Lag, earlier this year released his long-awaited debut album, “Meeting with The King”. The album has 15 tracks and features several artists such as Amanda Black, Babes Wodumo, Mr JazziQ, Dlala Mshunqisi and Mampintsha.

Widely acknowledged as a pivotal artist in the innovation and dissemination of Gqom, DJ Lag’s first full-length record keeps faithful to the idea of experimentation in the underground on a thrilling set of new songs. “Meeting with the King" builds off DJ Lag’s signature darker style but sees the producer exploring his connection to amapiano, afro house and afro tech. IOL Entertainment recently virtually sat down for a chat with DJ Lag to find out more about his new project, him spending most of his time out of South Africa and his career thus far.

DJ Lag explains that this year he finally got time to start working on his album after four years of being very busy travelling between countries. “2020, I started making a lot of beats. 2021, I started sending out music to the featured artist, Amanda Black. Some came to my studio, such as Mshunqisi,” he explained about the recording process of the album.

One thing about DJ Lag is that he is never in Mzansi for long. He is always travelling to some European country. However, now that he is in the country, his fans will be glad to know he will be doing a few shows, especially now that the country is open. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ LAG (@realdjlag) With his career having peaked overseas, DJ Lag understands that is where the majority of his fan base is but also recognises the support he receives from his home ground. He notes his incident with will.i.am in 2020 showed him how much support he has in South Africa. The award-winning producer and musician came under fire for plagiarising DJ Lag's beats on the song “Culture” for Megan Ryte. Mzansi's Black Twitter came for the producer for plagiarising DJ Lag's "Ice Drop".

DJ Lag and will.i.am later reached a settlement that reflected his contribution as a composer. This April, DJ Lag was meant to have a show in Durban called “Something For Clermont”. However, the weather had other plans, forcing the postponement of the event.

