DJ Maphorisa adds his amapiano touch to Lira's 'Feel Good' classic

Singer Lira’s song “Feel Good” is one of the most known songs in the South African music industry. The songstress in 2006 released a highly successful album, “Feel Good”. The lead single of the album went on to achieve huge success in South Africa and abroad.

In 2021, the songstress celebrated the 15th anniversary of “Feel Good” and released an amapiano remix in collaboration with Prince Kaybee. Now, DJ Maphorisa is the latest Mzansi producer to add his touch to the fan favourite song. The award-winning songstress shared on her Instagram account a thank you post to both Mzansi DJ’s for their remixes.

“A huge THANK YOU to @princekaybee_sa @djmaphorisa and @realgabacannal for the awesome remixes of “FEEL GOOD” now available on all digital platforms,” she said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @Miss_Lira Loves Life/Nature (@miss_lira) The award-winning singer spoke to TshisaLIVE about how amapiano was the perfect fit for the remix. “Feel Good has been remixed before but celebrating 15 years, it was like what flavour would one go for. It would be stupid not to commemorate or celebrate the culture of amapiano.”