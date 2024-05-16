DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small headed on a Scorpion Kings international tour with stops in Central Park New York and London

World-renowned Amapiano maestros, Scorpion Kings which is made up of DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, will this July be bringing the amapiano flavour to Central Park, New York. Central Park is set to be transformed into a vibrant epicentre of music and culture as it hosts the Scorpion Kings for an unprecedented celebration of this dynamic South African music genre.

Scorpion Kings will be joined by amapiano’s Kelvin Momo, the legendary house DJ and music producer Oskido and Nigeria’s DJ Tunez. This will be the first time in history that Central Park will reverberate with the infectious beats of amapiano, courtesy of the Scorpion Kings. Scorpion Kings performing at Central Park not only mark a significant moment for South African music on the global stage, but also highlights the increasing cultural diversity and musical appetite of New York City.

The event promises to be the biggest amapiano celebration New York City has ever seen, scheduled for Saturday, July 27. Scorpion Kings are booked and busy as they are embarking on a world tour which includes their New York performance. They will also perform in Kenya, London and Birmingham. DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small are known to be the best among DJs in the country.