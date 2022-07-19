DJ Maphorisa claps back at man who claims to be 3rd member of Scorpion Kings

Fresh off his 6th country European Tour, veteran producer DJ Maphorisa is embroiled in yet another social media dispute after a man by the name Thabiso Floyd Tshabalala (@francwear) threatened to stop the upcoming Scorpion Kings Live event from happening. The Twitter tiff started on Sunday when Tshabalala gave Phori a deadline of midnight to postpone his Scorpion Kings Live build up event at Konka on Sunday night if they hadn't resolved their dispute by then.

The man also claimed to be the third member of Scorpion Kings, the amapiano collective which comprises DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small. "I am Scorpion Kings Live at Sun Arena and yes, there will be no event without me the third member. Your keeper has stolen from the wrong person this time, a person who doesn’t even like your God!" I am Scorpion Kings Live at Sun Arena and yes, there will be no event without me the third member.



Your keeper has stolen from the wrong person this time, a person who doesn’t even like your God!! https://t.co/e3jUtXFZf3 — TFT (@francwear) July 16, 2022 "If you see your logo on this flyer then I suggest that you make a plan to pay all the people that have bought tickets back!! THIS EVENT AND ANY OTHER SPIN OFF BIRTHED FROM IT WILL NOT TAKE PLACE UNTIL I SAY SO!! @DjMaphorisa @KabzaDeSmall_ @keupzZ @Glen_21 @Yfm @TicketProSA“

If you see your logo on this flyer then I suggest that you make a plan to pay all the people that have bought tickets back!!



THIS EVENT AND ANY OTHER SPIN OFF BIRTHED FROM IT WILL NOT TAKE PLACE UNTIL I SAY SO!! @DjMaphorisa @KabzaDeSmall_ @keupzZ @Glen_21 @Yfm @TicketProSA pic.twitter.com/vJCFacB8iu — TFT (@francwear) July 17, 2022 After a new EP in support of the event, Scorpion Kings Live 2.0 was released yesterday, Tshabalala asked Sony Music Africa to take it down until he gave the artists permission. "So there’s an album out now on @AppleMusic where the title of my property is being used without my consent. @SonyMusicAfrica please take this album down until I give the artists the permission to use my IP!! @KMalatji I believe you’re the right person to assist regarding this." So there’s an album out now on @AppleMusic where the title of my property is being used without my consent.@SonyMusicAfrica please take this album down until I give the artists the permission to use my IP!!@KMalatji I believe you’re the right person to assist regarding this. pic.twitter.com/XTvwsHkXXp — TFT (@francwear) July 17, 2022 But Maphorisa took these threats lightly, saying he probably does not have any money for lawyers. "I bet this guy doesn’t have money to pay lawyers wat a lame 😒"

I bet this guy doesn’t have money to pay lawyers wat a lame 😒 — Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) July 18, 2022 A few hours later, he went back and quote retweeted the post, "Told u he doesn’t have money to take me to court the only option its da street way🙄" After someone asked, what if Tshabalala is as powerful as he says he is, "Phori responded, "Ahhh ka twitter weak man." Ahhh ka twitter weak man https://t.co/bD8VRiclmR — Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) July 18, 2022 Last night Tshabalala made one final offer to Phori, "Okay here’s my offer to you @DjMaphorisa. If we resolve this matter amicably, I will hire 50 young people to work with me at the event and will pay them from my cut of the deal. Let’s build papas!! Are you keen to meet? #ScorpionKingsLiveAtSunArena"

