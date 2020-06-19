DJ Maphorisa is not giving away cash, 'it’s a scam'

Fake accounts are becoming the norm on social media. The latest victim is South African record producer, DJ Maphorisa. The muso grabbed social media headlines this week when a fake account was created in his name, announcing that he was giving away a total of R300 000 to fans. The person behind the fake account shared numerous messages, with some containing images of Maphorisa.

In other posts, they used a bag full of cash notes.

The account, which has over 21k followers, started announcing a list of winners.

The latest post read: “Congrats to today's R3K winner Sbahle Mguni. I will choose other winners tomorrow. I’m giving R3K to 100 lucky winners. All you need to do is like, retweet and comment #Maphorisa I will pick randomly. Make sure you are following me to win.”

The "Lorch" hitmaker took to Twitter cautioning fans against following the fake account.

He said; “I am not involved here #WinR3k u on ur own @DJ_Maphorisa_ Ke(it’s a) scam I repeat KE SCAM”

Below are some of the Twitter reactions from fans, with some expressing disappointment as they thought their fave had dropped a single but it was the fake account getting traction.

People in the morning will wake up thinking #Maphorisa has dropped a new Scopion King Volume 40 kanti is that fake account misleading people 🤣🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/e6KTpF8Dw7 — Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) June 19, 2020

Just when you thought #Maphorisa is trending because he smashed a hit kanti he's giving away 3K 🤣🤣🤣

— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) June 18, 2020

Next, I'm blocking those who retweet tweets from this account. It's always flooding my TL. You're welcome to try me though 🤷🏽‍♂️ #Maphorisa pic.twitter.com/BIQvAR6hjh — Zulu Bravo (@ZuluBravoSA) June 19, 2020

Lerato Kganyago also recently warned fans about a fake account in her name when peeps started asking about their prize.

Kganyago’s fake account was giving away smartphones, which the Metro FM presenter insisted that she knew nothing about.