DJ Maphorisa. Picture: Twitter

DJ Maphorisa is not giving away cash, 'it’s a scam'

Time of article published 31m ago

Fake accounts are becoming the norm on social media. 

The latest victim is South African record producer, DJ Maphorisa. 

The muso grabbed social media headlines this week when a fake account was created in his name, announcing that he was giving away a total of R300 000 to fans. 

The person behind the fake account shared numerous messages, with some containing images of Maphorisa. 

In other posts, they used a bag full of cash notes.

The account, which has over 21k followers, started announcing a list of winners. 

The latest post read: “Congrats to today's R3K winner Sbahle Mguni. I will choose other winners tomorrow. I’m giving R3K to 100 lucky winners. All you need to do is like, retweet and comment #Maphorisa I will pick randomly. Make sure you are following me to win.”

The "Lorch" hitmaker took to Twitter cautioning fans against following the fake account. 

He said; “I am not involved here #WinR3k u on ur own @DJ_Maphorisa_ Ke(it’s a) scam I repeat KE SCAM”

Below are some of the Twitter reactions from fans, with some expressing disappointment as they thought their fave had dropped a single but it was the fake account getting traction.

 Just when you thought #Maphorisa is trending because he smashed a hit kanti he's giving away 3K 🤣🤣🤣

Lerato Kganyago also recently warned fans about a fake account in her name when peeps started asking about their prize. 

Kganyago’s fake account was giving away smartphones, which the Metro FM presenter insisted that she knew nothing about.

