DJ Maphorisa is not giving away cash, 'it’s a scam'
Fake accounts are becoming the norm on social media.
The latest victim is South African record producer, DJ Maphorisa.
The muso grabbed social media headlines this week when a fake account was created in his name, announcing that he was giving away a total of R300 000 to fans.
The person behind the fake account shared numerous messages, with some containing images of Maphorisa.
I really come a long way🙏.— DJ Maphorisa Fans (@DJ_Maphorisa_) June 18, 2020
Today I am giving away R3K to 100 lucky winners. All you have to do is retweet, like this post and comment #Maphorisa, I will pick randomly. Make sure you are following me to win!!
Thank you,#FathersDay#CongratulationsMasterKG#vbsbankheist
Julius pic.twitter.com/j40FzyOQmD
In other posts, they used a bag full of cash notes.
The account, which has over 21k followers, started announcing a list of winners.
The latest post read: “Congrats to today's R3K winner Sbahle Mguni. I will choose other winners tomorrow. I’m giving R3K to 100 lucky winners. All you need to do is like, retweet and comment #Maphorisa I will pick randomly. Make sure you are following me to win.”
Congrats to today's R3K winner Sbahle Mguni. I will choose other winners tomorrow— DJ Maphorisa Fans (@DJ_Maphorisa_) June 18, 2020
Im giving R3K to 100 lucky winners. All you need to do is like, retweet and comment #Maphorisa i will pick randomly. Make sure you are following me to win.
Regards #TyreseMustFall#mrprice
Zodwa pic.twitter.com/GTHXunuNaT
The "Lorch" hitmaker took to Twitter cautioning fans against following the fake account.
He said; “I am not involved here #WinR3k u on ur own @DJ_Maphorisa_ Ke(it’s a) scam I repeat KE SCAM”
Iam not involved here #WinR3k u on ur own @DJ_Maphorisa_ ke scam i repeat KE SCAM 🚫📵❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/T83onAB4e0— Scorpion Kings Live At Sun Arena 9 Aug (@DjMaphorisa) June 16, 2020
Below are some of the Twitter reactions from fans, with some expressing disappointment as they thought their fave had dropped a single but it was the fake account getting traction.
People in the morning will wake up thinking #Maphorisa has dropped a new Scopion King Volume 40 kanti is that fake account misleading people 🤣🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/e6KTpF8Dw7— Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) June 19, 2020
Just when you thought #Maphorisa is trending because he smashed a hit kanti he's giving away 3K 🤣🤣🤣
— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) June 18, 2020
Next, I'm blocking those who retweet tweets from this account. It's always flooding my TL. You're welcome to try me though 🤷🏽♂️ #Maphorisa pic.twitter.com/BIQvAR6hjh— Zulu Bravo (@ZuluBravoSA) June 19, 2020
Lerato Kganyago also recently warned fans about a fake account in her name when peeps started asking about their prize.
Kganyago’s fake account was giving away smartphones, which the Metro FM presenter insisted that she knew nothing about.