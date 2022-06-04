DJ Maphorisa leads the amapiano charge as the Samas open for public vote

In the week that his frequent collaborator and Scorpion Kings partner-in-crime Kabza De Small released the pre-order for his upcoming album along with six new singles, DJ Maphorisa has flexed his muscle by topping the South African Music Awards (Samas) public voting categories. On Friday morning, the announcement of this year's Sama nominations were revealed for the categories; Record of the Year (ROTY), Music Video of the Year (MVOTY) and SAMPRA Artist of the Year (AOTY), which are all available for public voting.

While DJ Maphorisa emerged as the top nominee, amapiano was undoubtedly the top genre. Lawd Phori, as he's known to fans, garnered five nominations across ROTY and MVOTY for Abalele and Asibe Happy, which were both collaborations with Kabza De Small and afropop star Ami Faku. The other nominations came for Banyana featuring Tyler ICU, Daliwonga, Sir Trill and Kabza De Small and Izolo featuring Tyler ICU, Mpura, Daliwonga and Visca.

Super producer De Mthuda followed close behind with four nominations across ROTY and MVOTY for Jola featuring Sino Msolo and Da Muziqal Chef and John Wick featuring Sir Trill and Da Muziqal Chef. In the SAMPRA Artist of the Year category, an award that recognises the musicians who excelled the most over the past year, Musa Keys, Msaki, Jennifer Zamudio, Cece Vee, Makhadzi and Young Stunna were all among the nominatioms. Nhlanhla Sibisi, who is the long-serving CEO of RISA, said: “The calibre of nominees in the ROTY, SAMPRA AOTY and MVOTY categories this year are exciting in their diversity across genres.

"This cohort is a true reflection of ground-breakers who have worked hard and adapted through a global pandemic to give us their best offerings. I encourage the fans to vote for their favourites while there is still time. We wish the nominees well and look forward to presenting these awards at the main event.” Full list below: RECORD OF THE YEAR

Osama - Zakes Bantwini and Kasango Questions - Shekhinah Mamela - Mi Casa

Banyana - DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU feat. Daliwonga, Sir Trill and Kabza De Small Abalele - Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa feat. Ami Faku Adiwele - Young Stunna feat. Kabza De Small

Bopha - Mellow& Sleazy and Felo Le Tee feat. DJ Maphorisa, Madumane and Young Stunna Vula Mlomo - Musa Keys feat. Sir Trill and Nobantu Vilakazi Asibe Happy - Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa feat. Ami Faku

John Wick - De Mthuda feat. Da Muziqal Chef and Sir Trill I’m With You - Matthew Mole Umsebenzi Wethu - Busta 929 and Mpura feat. Zuma, Mr JazziQ, Lady Du and Reece Madlisa

Black And White - Nasty C and Ari Lennox Izolo - DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU feat. Mpura, Daliwonga and Visca Phakade Lami - Nomfundo Moh feat. Sha Sha and Ami Faku

Jola - De Mthuda feat. Sino Msolo Shine Your Light - Master KG and David Guetta feat. Akon Postcards - Jeremy Loops

Ngathwala Ngaye - Kelly Khumalo feat. Mondli Ngcobo Right Now - Elaine MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

LiYoshona (Main Mix) - Kwiish SA feat. Njelic, MalumNator and De Mthuda Izolo - DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU feat. Mpura, Daliwonga and Visca Summer Yo Muthi - Blaq Diamond

Phakade Lami - Nomfundo Moh feat. Sha Sha and Ami Faku Nkulunkulu - Kamo Mphela Jola - De Mthuda feat Sino Msolo and Da Muziqal Chef

Indlovu - DJ Zinhle feat. Lloyiso Yini Sdakwa - ThackzinDJ, Tee Jay and Sir Trill feat. Dlala Thukzin, Nkosazana_ Daughter, Rascoe Kaos, Moscow and Mpura S’bali - Intaba Yase Dubai

Mamela - Mi Casa John Wick - De Mthuda feat. Sir Trill and Da Muziqal Chef Woza - Mr JazziQ, Kabza De Small and Lady Du feat. Boohle

Superman - DJ Stokie feat. Kabza De Small, Masterpiece YVK and Madumane Getting Late - Tyla feat. Kooldrink Umuzi eSandton - Big Zulu Feat. Lwah Ndlunkulu

Buyile - Khuli Chana feat. Tyler ICU, Stino Le Thwenny and Lady Du Ghanama - Makhadzi feat. Prince Benza Inhlupheko - Big Zulu feat. Mduduzi

Chucks - YOUNOTUS and Mi Casa Mmapula - Busta 929 feat. Mzu M SAMPRA ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bello no Gallo Haksul MUZIQ Fanie Dick

AfroToniQ Zion Agreement A-Reece

Musa Keys Msaki Jennifer Zamudio

Millie Ngwalangwala Rodger KB Brandon Dhludhlu

HunTer Leite NLite Emtee

PressCee Cece Vee Young Stunna