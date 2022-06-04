DJ Maphorisa leads the amapiano charge as the Samas open for public vote

In the week that his frequent collaborator and Scorpion Kings partner-in-crime Kabza De Small released the pre-order for his upcoming album along with six new singles, DJ Maphorisa has flexed his muscle by topping the South African Music Awards (Samas) public voting categories.
On Friday morning, the announcement of this year's Sama nominations were revealed for the categories; Record of the Year (ROTY), Music Video of the Year (MVOTY) and SAMPRA Artist of the Year (AOTY), which are all available for public voting.
While DJ Maphorisa emerged as the top nominee, amapiano was undoubtedly the top genre.
Lawd Phori, as he's known to fans, garnered five nominations across ROTY and MVOTY for Abalele and Asibe Happy, which were both collaborations with Kabza De Small and afropop star Ami Faku.
The other nominations came for Banyana featuring Tyler ICU, Daliwonga, Sir Trill and Kabza De Small and Izolo featuring Tyler ICU, Mpura, Daliwonga and Visca.
Super producer De Mthuda followed close behind with four nominations across ROTY and MVOTY for Jola featuring Sino Msolo and Da Muziqal Chef and John Wick featuring Sir Trill and Da Muziqal Chef.
In the SAMPRA Artist of the Year category, an award that recognises the musicians who excelled the most over the past year, Musa Keys, Msaki, Jennifer Zamudio, Cece Vee, Makhadzi and Young Stunna were all among the nominatioms.
Nhlanhla Sibisi, who is the long-serving CEO of RISA, said: “The calibre of nominees in the ROTY, SAMPRA AOTY and MVOTY categories this year are exciting in their diversity across genres.
"This cohort is a true reflection of ground-breakers who have worked hard and adapted through a global pandemic to give us their best offerings. I encourage the fans to vote for their favourites while there is still time. We wish the nominees well and look forward to presenting these awards at the main event.”
Full list below:
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Osama - Zakes Bantwini and Kasango
Questions - Shekhinah
Mamela - Mi Casa
Banyana - DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU feat. Daliwonga, Sir Trill and Kabza De Small
Abalele - Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa feat. Ami Faku
Adiwele - Young Stunna feat. Kabza De Small
Bopha - Mellow& Sleazy and Felo Le Tee feat. DJ Maphorisa, Madumane and Young Stunna
Vula Mlomo - Musa Keys feat. Sir Trill and Nobantu Vilakazi
Asibe Happy - Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa feat. Ami Faku
John Wick - De Mthuda feat. Da Muziqal Chef and Sir Trill
I’m With You - Matthew Mole
Umsebenzi Wethu - Busta 929 and Mpura feat. Zuma, Mr JazziQ, Lady Du and Reece Madlisa
Black And White - Nasty C and Ari Lennox
Izolo - DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU feat. Mpura, Daliwonga and Visca
Phakade Lami - Nomfundo Moh feat. Sha Sha and Ami Faku
Jola - De Mthuda feat. Sino Msolo
Shine Your Light - Master KG and David Guetta feat. Akon
Postcards - Jeremy Loops
Ngathwala Ngaye - Kelly Khumalo feat. Mondli Ngcobo
Right Now - Elaine
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
LiYoshona (Main Mix) - Kwiish SA feat. Njelic, MalumNator and De Mthuda
Izolo - DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU feat. Mpura, Daliwonga and Visca
Summer Yo Muthi - Blaq Diamond
Phakade Lami - Nomfundo Moh feat. Sha Sha and Ami Faku
Nkulunkulu - Kamo Mphela
Jola - De Mthuda feat Sino Msolo and Da Muziqal Chef
Indlovu - DJ Zinhle feat. Lloyiso
Yini Sdakwa - ThackzinDJ, Tee Jay and Sir Trill feat. Dlala Thukzin, Nkosazana_ Daughter, Rascoe Kaos, Moscow and Mpura
S’bali - Intaba Yase Dubai
Mamela - Mi Casa
John Wick - De Mthuda feat. Sir Trill and Da Muziqal Chef
Woza - Mr JazziQ, Kabza De Small and Lady Du feat. Boohle
Superman - DJ Stokie feat. Kabza De Small, Masterpiece YVK and Madumane
Getting Late - Tyla feat. Kooldrink
Umuzi eSandton - Big Zulu Feat. Lwah Ndlunkulu
Buyile - Khuli Chana feat. Tyler ICU, Stino Le Thwenny and Lady Du
Ghanama - Makhadzi feat. Prince Benza
Inhlupheko - Big Zulu feat. Mduduzi
Chucks - YOUNOTUS and Mi Casa
Mmapula - Busta 929 feat. Mzu M
SAMPRA ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bello no Gallo
Haksul MUZIQ
Fanie Dick
AfroToniQ
Zion Agreement
A-Reece
Musa Keys
Msaki
Jennifer Zamudio
Millie Ngwalangwala
Rodger KB
Brandon Dhludhlu
HunTer Leite
NLite
Emtee
PressCee
Cece Vee
Young Stunna
Lady X
Makhadzi