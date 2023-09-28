Independent Online
Thursday, September 28, 2023

DJ Maphorisa sticks to his word and sends Mdu aka Trp R100 000 for changing their lives

Mdu AKA Trp is credited for being the person who came up with the log drum beat that has contributed to the success of amapiano.

Published 5h ago

DJ Maphorisa has stayed true to his word and paid R100 000 into amapiano DJ and producer Mduduzi Mangena, who goes by the moniker MDU aka TRP’s bank account as a thank you for changing the game.

Maphorisa took to X and tweeted his appreciation for MDU aka TRP for his contribution to amapiano which is coming up with the log drum, which has helped take the genre to greater heights.

“Thank You “Mdu AKA Trp” for changing our lives with Dat LOG DRUM forever be grateful mfanaka,” he tweeted.

The pioneering amapiano producer is known for his spin on amapiano’s signature log-drum sound.

Top amapiano producer Kabza de Small in a previous interview, speaking on the sub-genre’s development, credited Mdu for getting the formula that changed the game.

“I don’t know what happened, I don’t know how he figured out the log drum. Amapiano has always been there but he is the one who came up with the log drum sound.”

Maphorisa didn't just stop at a simple thank you on social media but he expressed his wish for the young artist to get his flowers by artists and DJs, saying thank you with R10 000.

“Ke wisha nkare every amapiano artist/Dj re mo sendele Di 10k for appreciation ❤️”

Fans have commended Porry for his bold act and are hoping more amapiano artists and DJ follow suit.

@Gumm_Zoro tweeted: “Mdu finally getting his flowers 👌🏾👌🏾🍾🍾di nja tsa DK 🙌🏾🙌🏾”

