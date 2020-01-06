Amapiano has taken Mzansi by storm, and DJ Maphorisa thinks it might be time for a live show after the genre took over dance floors across the country.
The "Lorch" hitmaker took to his Twitter page on Saturday, hinting that him and Kabza de Small are toying with the idea of doing a live show following the success of their three albums "Scorpion King", "Piano Hub" and "Return of the Scorpion Kings".
The captions reads: "Scorpion Kings’ are thinking of doing a Live Show with 10k people at SunArena🙆🏾♂️ should we do it?"