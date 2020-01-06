DJ Maphorisa teases 'Scorpion Kings' live show









Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa. Picture: Twitter Amapiano has taken Mzansi by storm, and DJ Maphorisa thinks it might be time for a live show after the genre took over dance floors across the country. The "Lorch" hitmaker took to his Twitter page on Saturday, hinting that him and Kabza de Small are toying with the idea of doing a live show following the success of their three albums "Scorpion King", "Piano Hub" and "Return of the Scorpion Kings". The captions reads: "Scorpion Kings’ are thinking of doing a Live Show with 10k people at SunArena🙆🏾‍♂️ should we do it?"

Scorpion Kings’ are thinking of doing a Live Show with 10k people at SunArena🙆🏾‍♂️ should we do it? pic.twitter.com/0QMEw4g8I9 — LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) January 4, 2020

Tweeps quickly responded to the "Nana Thula" producer telling him to set the date as they are ready to buy tickets already.

What do you even mean ???? 😭😭😭😭 We are yours Phori ! ❤🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Della Legodi (@della_legodi) January 4, 2020

Do a festival (amapiano fest) You’ve got the numbers. Amapiano is the biggest genre in the country. Giant stadium 🏟 is where it should be held; one time for Sosha 🙅🏿‍♂️🙅🏿‍♂️🙅🏿‍♂️🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 — Fika (@FikaShongwe) January 4, 2020

It would be lit. You guys did well. The least we can do is support.. — BANDILE ZULU 👑 🇿🇦 (@ka_madesi) January 4, 2020

Do it! I believe you can even doubt that. 🙌🏼Hope CPT will experience this as well. — Noss Myeki (@noss_myeki) January 4, 2020

Ons is daar — Puse//Tha//Realist (@ThisIsLetso_S) January 4, 2020

Hamba no Maphorisa do it pic.twitter.com/1r67cfQGhB — #TownshipPoetry (@Juba_Da_Dove) January 4, 2020

This will be the queue at Computicket. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/GyMwkQlO2z — Seshoka Edison Lekalakala. (@edisonneoza) January 4, 2020

This comes after the Twitterverse bullied the now hit song "Phoyisa" of the producing duo in the last week of December.

The song came about after a video of Qwesta Kufet went viral of him jamming to an amapiano track, with DJ Maphorisa asking tweeps to find him a project jump on a track.

In the video, Qwesta is at an unknown entryway and is jiving to an amapiano song and is heard shouting "phoyisa", "hamba no Maphorisa" and "vula fustek".

"Move For Me" rapper Cassper Nyovest initially said he wasn't going to send his verse for the song after an outcry from amapiano fans for DJ Maphorisa to release the song without it.

However, the "Vula Vala" producer ignored the hate and released the song with Cassper on the song.