DJ Maphorisa wants to be appreciated for his contribution to amapiano

Local producer and musician DJ Maphorisa believes that when it comes to the South African music industry, he has made an immense contribution, and that his efforts go beyond pioneering genres as he has also shaped careers. The “Izolo” hitmaker asked that he be appreciated while he is still alive, especially since he fought so hard for the game to be the way it is.

“Please appreciate me while im still kicking danko,” he asked. While no one can deny Maphorisa’s contribution to the music industry, the proof is in the pudding. He reminded everyone about what he has done in order for people to rake in the money, in the music industry. He revealed that he made a “big sacrifice” to make the dream come true for others.

"I suffered for the kids to eat proper food "the music industry", Remember that if i was not there the game will still be the same," he shared.



I took a big sacrifice fighting for yall



Amapiano guys are all eating now,a dream come true❤️



He began his career at Kalawa Jazmee Records as a producer and has worked with some of the biggest local and international artists such as Mafikizolo, Wizkid, Kwesta, Cassper and more. He has had some of the country's biggest hits and has never limited himself to a specific genre. EFF leader Julius Malema, who is a known friend to the music industry, reminded Maphorisa that he has always been appreciated.

"My house has been your home from when you were young my chief. We appreciated you long before because we always recognised talent in you," wrote Malema. My house has been your home from when you were young my chief. We appreciated you long before because we always recognised talent in you. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 27, 2022 DJ Maphorisa is out of the country as he is touring parts of the US. He has had sold-out shows in New York and London. American rapper, Chance The Rapper even attended Lawd Porry’s Chicago performance. Maphorisa is clearly booked, busy and appreciated.