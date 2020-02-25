DJ Nkanyezi from Durban has been announced as the winner of Budweiser’s “King of Decks” competition, SA’s biggest online DJ search.
As part of his prize, DJ Nkanyezi will perform at Ultra SA’s Main Stage, in Johannesburg on February 29, alongside some of the world’s best DJ’s including Afrojack, Black Coffee, DJ Snake and Steve Aoki.
Launched in December, the resulting flood of entries via Soundcloud were narrowed down to the Top 3 Finalists by judges DJ Oskido, DJ Sabby and Durban Gogo. The DJ finalists (Candii, Zelco and Nkanyezi) then battled against each other live on YFM’s “The Best Drive” show on Friday, with a popular listeners’ vote deciding the winner.