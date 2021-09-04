DJ PH drops summer banger 'No Pressure' featuring Blxckie & DreamTeam

The award-winning DJ recently released a hit, “Serious”, featuring Cassper Nyovest, Lady Du and Makwa. Now he’s back with another smash hit, “No Pressure”, which was officially released this Friday, September 3.

Celebrating his birthday on Monday, September 6, DJ PH says “No Pressure” is a gift to all his supporters.

“I’m excited to release another song just in time for my birthday as part of the celebration. This one is for the summer. For the girls trips, cruising on the freeway, picnics in the park, the braai with the homies. It’s for good vibes only.

“This release continues with some planned releases I have lined up for the rest of the year that I can’t wait to drop,” shares DJ PH.