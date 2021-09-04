DJ PH drops summer banger 'No Pressure' featuring Blxckie & DreamTeam
Record producer and Metro FM’s “Cruise Control” host PH Madubela, popularly know as DJ PH, dropped a new song “No Pressure” featuring rapper Blxckie alongside Durban-based hip hop duo DreamTeam.
The award-winning DJ recently released a hit, “Serious”, featuring Cassper Nyovest, Lady Du and Makwa. Now he’s back with another smash hit, “No Pressure”, which was officially released this Friday, September 3.
Celebrating his birthday on Monday, September 6, DJ PH says “No Pressure” is a gift to all his supporters.
“I’m excited to release another song just in time for my birthday as part of the celebration. This one is for the summer. For the girls trips, cruising on the freeway, picnics in the park, the braai with the homies. It’s for good vibes only.
“This release continues with some planned releases I have lined up for the rest of the year that I can’t wait to drop,” shares DJ PH.
The muso adds the volume to this R&B influenced-hit, filled with two punchy rap verses from Saso and Trey from DreamTeam alongside a catchy chorus and bridge from Blxckie.
Trey and Blxckie further showcase their singing abilities with unforgettable harmonies that add to the melody.
Known for his impressive versatility and energetic stage presence, DJ PH is arguably one of the finest DJs in Mzansi.
Fans flooded PH’s timeliness with appreciation posts following the release of “No Pressure”.
Below are some of the reactions on Twitter.
https://t.co/HnEkKDFr3l pic.twitter.com/HDk5LyrTSC— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) September 3, 2021
I think this is the way to go for SA hip hop.The dj’s bringing through all the collabos. We miss this! This tune is niice 👌🏽 https://t.co/QdGxOUNUPE— Kusta (@SiirrBarnes) September 3, 2021
Pump up the volume! No pressure tho...👌🏾👌🏾— MoFlava (@moflavadj) September 3, 2021
🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦— Certified Chama Boy ❤️🧡💛💚💜🤎🦍 (@Chama_Is_Shama) September 3, 2021
Ooooooooooh! I’m enjoying this number! @iam_ph sheeeeeeesh pic.twitter.com/VXJortMyQq
That pH, Blxckie and Dreamteam joint is so jiggy— playboi clarty (@JoeyDrumzSA) September 3, 2021
No Pressure comes off the back of the success of the country’s biggest trending music TV show this year, “The Next Level”, where DJ PH serves as the Executive Producer.
“No Pressure” is available on all streaming platforms.