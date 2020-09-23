DJ PH takes it back to the music with new single ‘Gotta Go’

DJ PH has dropped his brand new single, “Gotta Go”, featuring hip-hop artist and record producer DA L.E.S, 2020 breakout artist, Tumi Tladi of “Basadi” fame and the new kid on the block, Kiddo CSA.

“Gotta Go” is the latest addition to his already impressive catalogue of music, which includes his Top 100 radiomonitor hit singles: “Go Down”, featuring local hip hop stars, Rouge and Manu WorldStar, and “uGesi”, featuring multi-award-winning rapper, Kwesta, and hip hop stars, Makwa, Maraza and August Child.

DJ PH, whose real name is Phind'Gcobe Madubela continues to use his platform to uplift rising talent, putting the spotlight on some of Mzansi’s brightest young talent.

Commenting on the new single, Metro FM’s “Cruise Control” radio host said: “I’m excited to release new music again. This is the first of many releases that I’ll be putting out this year.”

Distributed globally through international, UK & SA based distributor, Africori, “Gotta Go” has the right support for exposure across the continent and makes an apt soundtrack for spring.