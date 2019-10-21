DJ Shimza ruffled feathers on social media this past weekend when he urged show organisers to adopt a “no cooler box” culture at events.
In a Twitter post which the renowned club DJ has since deleted, Shimza said festival promoters were struggling to make profits from events while retailers who were not contributing to the event ended up cashing in big profits.
He wrote: “Dear festival promoters, let's teach our people the culture of buying at our festivals, why spend all the money, put in all the effort for a TOPs to make money you could be using to better your festival? R100 a cooler that's carrying R500 alcohol is not enough, go for the R500!!!.”
The statement didn’t sit well with many, as fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure at what they assumed was Shimza encouraging extortion of festival-goers, with some labelling him as arrogant.
Tweeps came out guns blazing, with fans threatening to boycott him.