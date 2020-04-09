DJ Tira and DJ Black Coffee are being compared - and fans won't have it
While the rest of the world is staying indoors in a bit to fight off coronavirus, Twitter is fighting over which DJ is better, DJ Tira or Black Coffee.
DJ Tira was trending on social media as fans of the two have come out championing one over the other. And at this point, DJ Black Coffee seems to be winning.
Both have earned their stripes in the music industry but in various tweets fans are saying that DJ Black Coffee, who is an international DJ cannot be compared to local DJ Tira.
Here's what they had to say:
@fanny_miz said: This is an insult to Black Coffee, grootman Coffee can single bamba DJ tira by the scrotum".
This is an insult to Black Coffee, grootman Coffee can single bamba DJ tira by the scrotum https://t.co/ZWulWckewT— Fanny-ZN 🇿🇦 (@fanny_miz) April 9, 2020
@DJCakez_SA said: "So y’all gone act like you don’t know how consistent DJ Tira has been over his career? Not to mention all the people he’s put on? Y’all pitiful".
So y’all gone act like you don’t know how consistent DJ Tira has been over his career? Not to mention all the people he’s put on? Y’all pitiful 🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/ORheX666Ci— Your Next Favourite DJ (@DJCakez_SA) April 9, 2020
@B_F_Magoro said: "Let's not forget that DJ Tira is the centre stage of Durban Music, Fact Durban Rocks, although Black Coffee is an international Dj, he does not have the influence that DJ Tira has".
Let's not forget that DJ Tira is the centre stage of Durban Music, Fact Durban Rocks, although Black Coffee is an international Dj, he does not have the influence that DJ Tira has pic.twitter.com/qzE9Ml9T53— Mentally Uncolonised (@B_F_Magoro) April 9, 2020
@kabza_nkosi said: "I don't underestimate Tira, just that Black Coffee makes better music than Tira and he's set is much better. Listen to Drive by Coffee you'll understand my point".
I don't underestimate Tira, just that Black Coffee makes better music than Tira and he's set is much better. Listen to Drive by Coffee you'll understand my point.— 😈ILoveManUtd😈 (@kabza_nkosi) April 9, 2020