DJ Tira and DJ Maphorisa to duke it out on 'In Bed With' series

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DJ Tira and DJ Maphorisa will be battling on the next instalment of "Castle Lite Unlocks In Bed With" on Wednesday, April 29. For the next episode, things are switching up and with a battle of the beat-makers. Come Wednesday, 7.30pm on the Castle Lite SA YouTube channel, DJ Tira and DJ Maphorisa will go head to head during this epic star-studded livestream hosted by DJ Zinhle and a performance by 2019 breakout star. DJ Tira and DJ Maphorisa will step into the ring, each with an armour of their own unique sounds bringing influences from two distinct parts of the country into one livestream.

Episode 3 of "In Bed With" promises to be an extra-cold battle as both producers are highly accomplished musicians, record label owners, DJs, hitmakers, have both been a part of a musical group and are known to sing/rap on their songs.



South African musical icon DJ Tira not only makes hits, but his record label has also introduced South Africans to more hitmakers than be can counted. He is the personality of any song he is featured on and with a 20-year strong career that boasts awards, chart-topping hits year after year and record-smashing sales, Tira is sure to be a fierce component.



Not to be outdone, DJ Maphorisa has not only churned out the biggest hits of the past two years, he too can boast about discovering the nation’s most sought-after producers and DJs.

Maphorisa has recently come to be affectionately known as Lawd Phori, a name that tells you just how revered he is.

Since his breakout moment in 2013, he has worked with, and performed alongside top-rated musicians around the world and also produced countless hits including his collaboration with American supergroup, Major Lazer on the 2017 African anthem "Particula", which topped the charts across 17 countries in Africa and saw the official music video garner over 22 million views on YouTube.

And who better to host and referee this extra cold battle of beats than “her majesty, the queen”, DJ Zinhle.

Fans are encouraged to back their favourite producer between DJs Tira and Maphorisa and show their support via social media. It’s all up to the fans to determine who wins the battle and who’s name can climb up the trends list first.

Castle Lite will match the number of livestream viewers in monetary value by making a R1 per live view donation to the SA Covid-19 Solidarity Fund.