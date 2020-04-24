DJ Tira claps back at troll, tells him 'ts** nonke'

An upcoming DJ who goes by the name DJ Techzi ruffled a few feathers when he questioned DJ’s Tira’s recent performance on MTV Base. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, DJ Techzi asked DJ Tira how he managed to play with his set with "unconnected" cables. He posted an images of DJ Tira during his recent TV performance and the youngster pointed out the "unconnected cables." “Mara we not stupid yaz. The only thing connected here is the cdjs to the mixer. There are no sound cables taking out the sound from the mixer. Please explain. Only a few see this. Mix tape vele 99,” wrote the rising star. The statement didn't sit went with the Durban based musician and producer, hitting back, dJ Tira wore: "In the words of Euphonik Nonkeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.

"These youngsters I'm sure you don't even know how to connect this mixer now you making judgement from what you see. Tsek!!!!! You need to go to school and stop thinking Djing is an easy option to make a living."

These youngsters I'm sure you don't even know how to connect this mixer now you making judgements from what you see. Tsek!!!!! You need to go to school and stop thinking Djing is an easy option to make a living. pic.twitter.com/zOJYmyBgpm — Thank You Mr DJ (@DJTira) April 23, 2020

It seems DJ Techzi wasn't the only one who picked up DJ's unconventional style of spinning the decks.

A Twitter user, who goes by the name @moshNT also shared DJTechzi's sentiments, he shared the video of DJ's performance.

I doubted your mix as well bafo and it was not based on the mixer connections but your performance. Video was taken on the day. pic.twitter.com/dYMovkO6WM — Moshe (@moshNT) April 23, 2020

Tweeps don't seem impressed. Check some of the Twitter reactions below:

Tell me it’s not true Malume. please tell me they’re wrong, make me numb with a tchiki-tchiki-tchaaaa! pic.twitter.com/DXh2IIR2c0 — ANDINANTO (@MrAndinanto) April 23, 2020

Badlala ngabantu la pic.twitter.com/0texfvSDld — Monyake Mnyanda (@monyake_mnyanda) April 23, 2020

So he was DeeJay syncing 🤔 https://t.co/4o2M4GMGJG — [La]ssy 🗑 Laden (@AHT_YssY) April 23, 2020

Fans and industry friend and colleagues rallied behind Tira.

Twitter during lockdown has been such a problem 😣🤦🏽‍♂️ @DJTira ignore and block, protect your peace https://t.co/u6pWA7dJtU — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) April 23, 2020

Problem is the people who will judge u negatively as a Dj have never been behind the Dj Booth and have no idea what a mixer looks like at the back. Mixers differ. I was also told I play mixtapes until I invited some people to my home. #RespectTheDj — John Black (@John_Black_40) April 23, 2020

