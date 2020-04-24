EntertainmentMusicLocal
DJ Tira. Picture: Instagram

DJ Tira claps back at troll, tells him 'ts** nonke'

An upcoming DJ who goes by the name DJ Techzi ruffled a few feathers when he questioned DJ’s Tira’s recent performance on MTV Base.  

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, DJ Techzi asked DJ Tira how he managed to play with his set with "unconnected" cables. 

He posted an images of DJ Tira during his recent TV performance and the youngster pointed out the "unconnected cables."

“Mara we not stupid yaz. The only thing connected here is the cdjs to the mixer. There are no sound cables taking out the sound from the mixer. Please explain. Only a few see this. Mix tape vele 99,” wrote the rising star.

The statement didn't sit went with the Durban based musician and producer, hitting back, dJ Tira wore: "In the words of Euphonik Nonkeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.

"These youngsters I'm sure you don't even know how to connect this mixer now you making judgement from what you see. Tsek!!!!! You need to go to school and stop thinking Djing is an easy option to make a living."

It seems DJ Techzi wasn't the only one who picked up DJ's unconventional style of spinning the decks.

A Twitter user, who goes by the name @moshNT also shared DJTechzi's sentiments, he shared the video of DJ's performance.

Tweeps don't seem impressed. Check some of the Twitter reactions below: 

Fans and industry friend and colleagues rallied behind Tira.

