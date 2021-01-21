DJ Tira's milestone career '21 Years Of DJ Tira' album goes platinum

Last year DJ Tira planned to visit every city in Mzansi to celebrate being in the South African music industry for 21 years with his new album, “21 Years Of DJ Tira”, however plans came to an abrupt halt due to the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Nevertheless, Tira’s fans still showed him their love and support by making his latest album reach platinum status.

Tira took to Instagram to share a special “thank you“ message with his fans for their support.

“Hello guys, my plan was to visit every city and celebrate “21 Years Of DJ Tira” in 2020, but we couldn’t do it, but I am so happy that we’ve got a plaque baby, for the whole entire album, “21 Years Of DJ Tira” so thank you so much for your support washa“, said Tira in the short clip.

Release in August 2020, the “21 Years Of DJ Tira” album features six tracks with various other local artists.