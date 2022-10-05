DJ Zinhle and hubby Murdah Bongz tease new single featuring Nkosazana Daughter

DJ Zinhle teased a minute-long snippet of a new single featuring Nkosazana Daughter on her Instagram Reels on Tuesday morning that has fans eager for more. The clip was originally posted by her musician husband Murdah Bongz, who also goes by the name Mörda.

Story continues below Advertisement

Judging from the caption the song being teased is titled “Asante”, which is their one-year-old daughter’s name. It remains unclear whether it’s a collaboration between DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz or if it’s just one of their solo songs. “Morda/Asante loading.. You're amazing @nkosazana_daughter! Great work daddy @murdahbongz,” captioned DJ Zinhle on the clip. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) The video sees the song playing in the background as Asante sits on a net covering their pool. In the background is a beautiful house that’s presumably the couple’s home.

Recently, after Prince Kaybee sent the rumour mill into overdrive by expressing how he was in disbelief that Black Motion, the popular electro house duo that comprises Murdah Bongz and Smol, had split, they came out with a statement announcing that they're still going strong. They also expressed at the time that they would be releasing new music soon. “A new album with new sounds and feel is in the making,” they said. “We trust that this dispels any rumours or uncertainties from our fans, industry peers, promoters, brand agencies or any future events we are booked for."

Story continues below Advertisement

DJ Zinhle on the other hand hasn’t released any new music since last year’s “Siyabonga” featuring Black Motion, Kabza De Small and Nokwazi. The DJ seems to be focusing on business ventures such as her Era By DJ Zinhle jewellery and accessories brand. On Sunday, Era By DJ Zinhle was featured prominently on the new ad for Cassper Nyovest’s “Billiato” liquor brand. “A big thank you to @casspernyovest for allowing @erabydjzinhle to be part of the @billiato1 ad. Cheers to building together. Congratulations @casspernyovest. #AirBilliato #BilliatoATasteOfWealth”