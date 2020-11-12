DJ Zinhle celebrates 'Umlilo' going 3x platinum

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Local producer and entrepreneur DJ Zinhle celebrated her hit single “Umlilo” being certified triple platinum. The “My Name Is” star was celebrating the release of her new single ”Indlovo” with former “Idols SA“ contestant Loyiso Gijana at Pablo House, Melville, in Johannesburg. DJ Zinhle was also presented with a plaque from the Universal Music Group SA certifying her 2019 hit “Umlilo“ as triple platinum. Taking to her Instagram page, DJ Zinhle celebrated this milestone on Wednesday, captioning the post: “How do you celebrate the fact that #umlilo is a certified TRIPLE PLATINUM single? “You celebrate the @boulevard.rose way.

“Thank you all especially @rethabile_rsa @mvzzle_sa. Sending love to @kalawajazmeerecords, @oskidoibelieve & @umgsa.”

The Universal Music Group’s official Instagram page also celebrated this achievement.

“Our tremendous #WCW for this week – @djzinhle is back with an exceptional release titled "Indlovu" featuring @lloyiso_rsa.”

Last week DJ Zinhle dropped her new summer banger “Indlovu”. Talking about what the song means to her and about working with Loyiso, she said: “For me, the song is about hope and not giving up. It’s a timely message as the world is going through uncertainty, and Loyiso delivers this message of hope in a gentle and impactful way. I couldn’t have chosen a better vocalist and talent for this single. Loyiso is a force and together we were able to create magic.”

Loyiso said: “I wrote this song with the thought of instilling faith in myself at this hard time in my life and to give myself hope that will be carried out to the rest of the world.

“I knew the moment I sent Sis Zee (DJ Zinhle) the idea she would take it to the next level and she added a part of herself … that makes this song even more special to me.”

He added: “The reason why “Indlovu” is a big part of my life is because the animal pours out characteristics of resilience, patience and ambition and of course my clan name being Indlovu makes it more special.”