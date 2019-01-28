DJ Zinhle. Picture: Instagram

SAE Institute once again partnered with Bridges for Music and some of South Africa’s most respected and influential artists, DJ Zinhle, Oskido, Themba and Jeremy Loops, to offer new scholarships for deserving disadvantaged students wanting to study audio at the industry-leading school. The scholarships are in partnership with international non-profit, Bridges for Music, who provide education opportunities to disadvantaged young creatives and have global artists that include Skrillex, Ritchie Hawtin and Luciano as their ambassadors.

The recipients of the 2019 scholarships will be awarded an opportunity to study towards a one-year Higher Certificate in Sound Production at SAE’s new state-of-the-art campus in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

The new patrons join the likes of Black Coffee, AKA, Young Guru (Jay Z’s engineer and tour DJ from New York), Ready D and Hlubi Mboya who, in partnership with SAE Institute and Bridges for Music, have continued their commitment to social responsibility and growing the education landscape in South Africa.

“We have always been deeply committed and passionate about giving back to the industry and we are proud to have partnered with some of South Africa’s most respected local artists to facilitate opportunities to help the aspiring youth make their musical ambitions a reality,” says Trenton Birch, Director of SAE Institute South Africa.

“I’m excited to be part of this programme, the thought of even one woman receiving the opportunity to change their life makes me happy. I can’t wait to meet and work with whomever is deserving of this life-changing opportunity,” says DJ Zinhle, whose scholarship will only be open to female applicants.

DJ Zinhle is one of the most celebrated female house DJ’s in South Africa, with hits such as "My Name Is" ft Busiswa. She is also a successful producer, TV host and entrepreneur.

Oskido is a South African recording artist, DJ, record producer and businessman, best known for being one of the pioneering artists to popularise the Kwaito genre of music outside the townships of South Africa. He co-founded record label, Kalawa Jazmee.

Themba, formerly known as Euphonik, is certainly making a name for himself having burst onto the global dance scene in 2018 with a string of high-profile gigs and music releases.

Modern folk musician from Cape Town, Jeremy Loops, is a South African singer, songwriter, and record producer, who has released two studio albums in ‘Trading Change’ in 2014 and ‘Critical as Water’ in 2018, for which he is currently doing a world tour to promote the album.

New SAE Institute campus opens in February 2019.

SAE’s new 1,700 square metre campus in Rosebank, Johannesburg is a powerful addition to the creative media education landscape, providing students, staff, and guests with an inspiring environment in which to work and study.

The campus is based in the trendy, vibrant Design District building that is the home to film companies, TV channels, casting studios and music businesses. Within a five-minute walk of the Gautrain, it is also surrounded by a multicultural mix of restaurants and venues with inspirational design shops and quirky stores.