DJ Zinhle returns to the number one spot on DJaneTop

The results are in for the annual DJaneTop and DJ Zinhle has reclaimed the highly converted title of being Africa’s number one female DJ. The results for the online website dedicated to female DJs were announced last week.

DJ Zinhle last held the number one spot in 2019, which was her second year clinching the title. The award-winning DJ took to her social media platforms to share her excitement with the Zee Nation, as her fanbase is affectionately known as. “The #ZeeNation fights for this one every year, thank you!” she said.

Her fans made sure to congratulate her for bagging the title, which is much deserved. The Umlilo hitmaker is ranked number 88 in the world, moving 11 spots from 2020. Africa’s no1 Female DJ @djanetop 🙏🏿



The #ZeeNation fights for this one every year, thank you! pic.twitter.com/kIbtxadXKL — #Indlovu #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) December 13, 2021 Metro FM presenter, DJ and businesswoman Lerato Kganyago in 2020 had received enough votes earning her the title of Africa’s number one female DJ.

This year, Kganyago has placed third, which is something “mother” is ecstatic about her spot on the list. “Thank you to my children all OVER Africa that keep lifting me higher and higher in my absence MOTHER appreciates YOU @djanetop WE ARE WINNERS,” said Kganyago in an Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lerato Kganyago (@leratokganyago) She’s arguably the hottest female DJ in the South African streets, DBN Gogo makes her debut on the list at number two.

The trailblazing amapiano DJ DBN Gogo has been having a stellar year following the release of her chart-topping single Possible and the collaborative EP Break Through alongside Unlimited Soul. Break Through spawned another big single in Aowa. Through this success, DBN Gogo has been regularly performing at packed-out venues across South Africa and the continent recently.