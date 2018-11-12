DJ Zinhle. Picture: Instagram

Have your own plan, focus on your own journey and be patient with yourself. This is DJ Zinhle’s soundtrack in building her brand as a musician, writer and mentor. The celebrated DJ is due to receive the SA Style Awards gong for the Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music at a ceremony to be held at Sandton City’s Diamond Walk on November 18.

Zinhle attributes her 14-year-long career to a combination of hard work and taking care of herself.

“I have grown a lot in terms of my music, my business and as a DJ. This is the 14th year of my career and I'm feeling very confident about where we are as the DJ Zinhle brand.

“We have amazing people behind the brand who are working every day to try and stay ahead of the game,” says the author of Meeting Your Power - Returning Home To Yourself.

Zinhle feels proud of her achievements as she reflects on the journey to the top in the male-dominated industry. “Back in the day, building a career was a combination of things. Firstly, it was definitely a shock for a lot of people to see a female DJ. But to my advantage, a lot of people were also excited. There were also places where you would go and feel like you definitely didn’t fit,” says Zinhle, adding that male DJs like Black Coffee and Oskido helped her along the way.

She said she always reminded herself that she was not in the industry to imitate male DJs, and patience was central to building her brand.

“I think patience is something people miss sometimes. Maybe it's because we make DJing seem easy or as if it's just a hobby but the truth is it takes time and planning,” says the My Name is hitmaker who ranks self-knowledge high in her long and fulfilling journey.

“We, unfortunately, are conditioned to have relationships with other people, look to others and check what they are doing. But a relationship with myself is something I've always taken seriously. I remember there was a time where I was put against DJ Cndo, but would never allow that to happen because I didn’t know what her journey was or what she was planning. But I knew what I wanted to achieve.”

AmandaMaliba

Sunday Independent