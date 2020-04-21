DJ Zinhle's back for another PJ Party

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

If you missed DJ Zinhle's virtual PJ party last week, you're in luck, earlier the DJ announced that she will be hosting another live stream party on Tuesday. DJ Zinhle streamed a one hour set last week from her bedroom and the session saw over 200k fans tune in. Following this she took to Instagram to thank her fans for the amazing turnout and said that she "will definitely do it again".

"Over 200K views‼️ for the #PJPARTYWITHDJZINHLE I am so grateful thank you guys so much. We are definitely doing this again. | Swipe left for the track list." she wrote in the caption along with sharing her playlist.

Due to its success of it the "Umlilo" hitmaker is doing it again this week, but this time fellow fans attending the virtual #PJPARTYWITHDJZINHLE have been asked to wear an all white t-shirt.

The "Colours" hitmaker took to Instagram to invite her fans to the virtual party.

She wrote: "Are you ready for another 💣 dope #PJPARTYWITHDJZINHLE? Can't wait see how cute ya'll look in t-shirts, yep, white tee's only. Send a shout out 📣 for a friend on the comments below and I'll do my best to display as many shootouts as I can during the PJ PARTY. Place & Time: 19:00 I'll be streaming on Instagram, Facebook (DJ ZINHLE, OSKIDO & PEARL THUSI PAGE) Twitter & YouTube," read the post.

"Zee Nation" fans couldn't contain their excitement and shared their shout-outs with DJ Zinhle.

@ayanda_madwe said: "I hope I don't forget, i missed the first PJ party... @iam_nkooleyc Woza mngani 🎉🎊🤸‍♀️".

@mahkayoh said: "❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 we can't wait @djzinhle".

@misskatjiwa said: "Sending a shout out to my cousins @fredrika_the_first_born and @lucynameya all the way from Namibia".

@official_djzinhle_fan_page_ said: "Shout out to the baddest ZeeNation stans @eshelldk @ona2020_reloaded ❤️".