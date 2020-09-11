Don Vino: My ultimate SA music playlist

This Heritage Month, we are looking to celebrate the best of South Africa and this, of course, includes our local music.

So we are asking SA artists, celebrities and music industry experts to pick their ultimate SA Music Top 10 playlist.

Saxophonist Don Vino Prins says the songs on his list have played a great part in his musical journey. “All the artists are so unique and most of them influenced me over the years.”

Growing up in Elsies River, Prins started off playing the banjo in church and he even played the trumpet for a while. But it at the age of 15 that he discovered the saxophone after listening to jazz legend Robbie Jansen and the rest, as they, is history.

Don Vino has performed on stages across the world with artists such as Jonathan Butler, Tevin Campbell, Lloyd Cele, Judith Sephuma, Lira, Hemelbesem, Lady Smith Black Mambaza, Jimmy Dludlu, and many others.