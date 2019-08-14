Donald talks about his latest album. Picture: Supplied.

Multi-award winning and platinum-selling R&B artist Donald is ready to release his fifth studio album which will be a celebration of his 10 year anniversary in the music business. Donald has released two singles off the forthcoming album, "Ngiyazfela" featuring Mlindo The Vocalist and Mina Nawe.

The singer and songwriter said that he has been very busy gearing himself up to release the biggest album of his career yet.

Speaking on the first single off the album, the star said, “Ngiyazfela was composed and recorded in January when my team and I invited Mlindo The Vocalist into the studio and it was written by myself, my co-writer and Mlindo. What inspired the song was a subject I feel most people try to overlook - how men also experience heartbreak, how sometimes a woman is not truly committed in a relationship, so this is a song where we are expressing our dissatisfaction about the situation.”

Although Donald did not plan on having this single as a feature, he said he decided randomly to invite Mlindo The Vocalist into the studio because he identified him one of the growing vocalists in the country with an amazing future ahead of him.

His upcoming album is a double-disc and is titled Her Name Is. “Putting this album together has been tough, a lot of pain went in making this project but the music kept me and my team alive and enthusiastic to come up with something fresh, real & authentic”, he said.

Known for hits like "Rain Drops", "Landela" and "I Deserve", Donald said that important themes in the album are loneliness, regret, past reflections and self-realization. “I did not have a clear idea of what I wanted, I just made the music and when I was halfway in it is when the vision became clear in terms of what the album was about. I just allowed it to be as organic as possible,” said Donald.



Donald said that the album is definitely a celebration of his 10-year journey in the music industry as a solo artist, and also a celebration of his journey in love. “What I have learned the most about myself over the past 10 years is that I love people, music and no matter how much I get hurt I will always be an advocate of love”.

He also said that unlike his previous album which featured stars like Tiwa Savage, there will be no international features on Her Name Is. “Part of the purpose of this album was to give upcoming talent a platform so I featured seven unknown artists instead”, he said.