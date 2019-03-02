Dorothy Masuka. Picture: Twitter

The second memorial service of the late jazz legendary singer Dorothy Masuka was held at the Joburg Theatre on Friday, March 1. Masuka, who originates from Zimbabwe and made her home in South Africa, died last Saturday, February 23, at her home in Johannesburg.

Words spoken by the various speakers described a woman who is warm and one who loved and was driven by music. Her grandchildren described her as one who was loved by most and was gentle in spirit. "Her name and gentle spirit brought the family together," said Chipo Mtetwa.

"She put a lot of passion in everything she did, in music, with friends and with family. I don't know how we will continue as a family but we will have to. She was everything to us," added Mtetwa.

And for such a musical legend, musical tributes were the order of the day by various artists including guitarist Themba Mokoena who said he was really privileged to pay tribute to his sister, especially since he couldn't go and bury his friend Oliver Mthukudzi in Zimbabwe.

Among the loving tributes, singer and fellow legend Mara Louw shared her first time meeting the late star in Zimbabwe in the 1980s.

"I was singing in one of the clubs, singing songs of my favourite singers. One of those happened to be Pata Pata and I heard her powerful voice coming from the back. She came onto the stage to sing with me, I was a fan since that day and we became really close, " she shared.

Masuka will be laid to rest on Sunday at Joburg's West Park Cemetery after the service at UJ Soweto Campus 9 until 1 pm.