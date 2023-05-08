Dr Deborah Fraser spreads message of hope with new and final album

Legendary singer Deborah Fraser's contributions to gospel music in South Africa will undoubtedly be remembered and celebrated for years to come. Her legacy continues to live on as her team drops new music ahead of the release of her final project later this month.

Fraser died on 15 May last year, after a short illness, the family said in a statement shared on social media. To mark the first anniversary of Fraser’s passing, her record label, Universal Music SA, is releasing her final album, titled “Jehovah Ngiyabonga”. The album tells a powerful story of hope and gratitude, and will be officially released on May 19.

According to Universal Music SA, the album “is a moving tribute to Deborah’s life and legacy”. “The album is a testament to Deborah’s unwavering faith and her deep gratitude for the blessings in her life,” read the statement. “As we listen to this final work from Deborah Fraser, we are reminded of the impact that she had on the world of gospel music, and of the light that she brought to so many lives.

“But we are also reminded that – in death, as in life – her message of hope and faith continues to inspire us all. So, let us cherish this beautiful album and continue to celebrate the life of this incredible artist.” To give fans a taste of what to expect on the album, Fraser’s team released the single “Basheshe Bahleke” on Friday, May 5. Her family shared the exciting news on Fraser’s Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Deborah Fraser (@dr_deborahfraser) And, judging by social media reactions, the track has been an immediate hit with many South Africans. “Thank you so much, Ma, for reminding (us) about how faithful God is in our lives… You touched me when you say Mebengibona bayabaleka engathi mina ngikhohlakele ukudlula bonke,” wrote Mabenah Sanele on Instagram. “Wow – the voice reminds me of ‘Udlalile Ngabantu’ and ‘Ngikuxolele’. We owe this woman big time, South Africa… golden voice and unique talent,” commented Sandile Masumpa.

“Listening to it (the single) now👏👏 Mam Debs truly left a beautiful legacy,” shared Uzanani Mwise. “She always wrote from heart and music that we can relate to, she never forget to tell a story of how God came through for her 🙌🙌,” added Lazola Bangani. The “Jehovah Ngiyabonga” album features platinum-selling rapper Big Zulu and maskandi music maestro Khuzani Mpungose.