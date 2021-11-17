Dr Rebecca Malope to receive national order

Award-winning singer Dr Rebecca Malope is among several individuals who will be bestowed with a National Order by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The “Ngibe Muhle Nami” hitmaker will be bestowed The Order Of Ikhamanga in Silver for her distinguished contribution to South African music.

“Her unique voice brings joy and comfort to many through meaningful gospel music,” said a statement by the Chancellor of the National Orders and Director-General in the Presidency Phindile Baleni. Mam' Rebecca has been wowing South African audiences for over three decades. Her illustrious career has seen her sell millions of albums. Over the years, the award-winning singer has collected numerous awards, most recently was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by Nigerian magazine, Clima.

The Order Of Ikhamanga recognises South African citizens who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport. Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder, Dr Bhekizizwe Joseph Shabalala will posthumously receive the Order Of Ikhamanga in Gold. He will receive the order for his exceptional contribution to the promotion of African Isicathamiya music which showcased in world stages, and brought honour and unity to South Africa.

National Orders are the highest awards that are bestowed on South African citizens and eminent foreign nationals who have contributed towards the advancement of democracy and have made a significant impact on improving the lives of South Africans. The National Orders also recognise the contributions made by individuals towards building a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa as envisaged in our Constitution. “President Cyril Ramaphosa will bestow on deserving recipients the Order of Mendi for Bravery, the Order of Ikhamanga, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo,” Baleni said.