Dr Tumi to volunteer his services to help coronavirus patients

In the words of Bonang Matheba, it seems gospel sensation Dr Tumi will give the people what they want.

On Tuesday, medical doctor turned musician Tumisang Makweya, best known as Dr Tumi topped the trend list when fellow musician DJ Cleo poked fun about South African needing all the “doctors” on standby over the spread of the coronavirus.

This comes after President Ramaphosa's announcement on Monday that due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus, South Africa will be on lockdown for 21 days.

Taking to Twitter DJ Cleo wrote: "We need all the doctors on standby" mentioning the likes of Dr Rebecca Malope, Dr Malinga and Dr Tumi. Though Black Twitter bashed DJ Cleo for his bad joke, it seems the doctor has taken on the challenge. "

Taking to his official Twitter account the multi-award winning singer and trained medical doctor told his followers that he will be volunteering his services during the lockdown period.