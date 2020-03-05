DStv MVCAs pulls Sjava’s performance, nominations amid rape allegations

The DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards confirmed on Thursday that they are withdrawing Sjava’s two nominations and his performance from the ceremony which is set to take place on March 14.

Speaking to IOL Entertainment, the full statement said: “The DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards has decided to withdraw the nomination of local artist Jabulani Hadebe popularly known as Sjava, from this year’s awards. This as a result of an ongoing investigation into the local performer by the authorities.

"The decision to remove Sjava’s eligibility, including cancelling his performance at the awards is not one that has been made lightly, but we believe is in the best interest of all parties concerned."

Sjava was nominated in two categories: Favourite Artist alongside Sho Madjozi, Dr Tumi and Prince Kaybee; while his hit track "uMama" was nominated for Song of the Year.

This comes just days after Cape Town International Jazz Festival dropped Sjava from the festival amid rape allegations by the musician's former lover Lazy Zamar.