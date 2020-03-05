DStv MVCAs pulls Sjava’s performance, nominations amid rape allegations
The DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards confirmed on Thursday that they are withdrawing Sjava’s two nominations and his performance from the ceremony which is set to take place on March 14.
Speaking to IOL Entertainment, the full statement said: “The DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards has decided to withdraw the nomination of local artist Jabulani Hadebe popularly known as Sjava, from this year’s awards. This as a result of an ongoing investigation into the local performer by the authorities.
"The decision to remove Sjava’s eligibility, including cancelling his performance at the awards is not one that has been made lightly, but we believe is in the best interest of all parties concerned."
Sjava was nominated in two categories: Favourite Artist alongside Sho Madjozi, Dr Tumi and Prince Kaybee; while his hit track "uMama" was nominated for Song of the Year.
This comes just days after Cape Town International Jazz Festival dropped Sjava from the festival amid rape allegations by the musician's former lover Lazy Zamar.
Last October in a lengthy Twitter thread, Lady Zamar revealed the pain she had suffered while in a relationship with the rapper and alleged that she had been assaulted and abused by Sjava.
Following this, news broke on Sunday that the "Love Is Blind" singer filed a rape case against Sjava.
On Tuesday, Sjava denied the rape allegations made against him. In the lengthy statement posted on his timeline, Sjava explained that the reason he remained quiet about the matter was due to him wanting to follow the "legal process".
However, following the recent news reports, he found it impossible to remain quiet.