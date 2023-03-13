Easy Freak drop new single ‘All I Want’, featuring Langa Mavuso

Joburg-based band Easy Freak released a new single, titled “All I Want”, on Friday. They also dropped the music video for the song.

The song, which features music sensation Langa Mavuso, has been described as a groovy love ballad with a nostalgic R&B sound. The music video, directed by Avi Mack and filmed by Jared Hinde, shows Mavuso playing the piano during an eclipse. Easy Freak is made up of Dom Hurd and Jude Kenrick and the duo have been making waves and getting crowds moving to a “fresh and unique sound”.

In a press statement shared with IOL Entertainment, the duo said they were thrilled to work with Mavuso. “When we made this song, we wanted to take it back to the late ’90s and early 2000s and incorporate an R&B sound along with a beat so that people can dance to it as well,” said Hurd. “The song came about so organically. We’ve always wanted to work with Langa – just listen to that voice. After Jude and I had finished writing the chorus of ‘All I Want’, we were discussing who might be a good fit for the song, and it just had to be him,” added the star.

The band also shared the exciting news of their new music on their social media platforms. The duo also took a moment to appreciate the team that contribute to the making of “All I Want”. “(It) was such an honour writing this song with one of SA’s best singers … big love to Langa (Mavuso). “We grew up listening to a lot of old-school RnB, so this is a special one to us. Big thank you to @theavimack for directing this stunning music video 🦦Shoutout to @zama_zwane_ for the beautiful backing vox.