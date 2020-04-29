EntertainmentMusicLocal
Emtee. Picture: Instagram.
Emtee. Picture: Instagram.

Emtee determined to get outstanding royalty payments

Emtee is leaving no stone unturned as he continues to battle for his dues from his previous record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment

In 2015 the "We Up" rapper was signed to Ambitiouz Entertainment and parted ways with the record label in August 2019 after claiming he was not being treated well.

He then launched his own record label, Emtee Records, and asked the record label to pay him some of the money made from his debut album sales, "Avery", which he released in 2016. 

Taking to his Twitter page over the weekend, the “Pearl Thusi” hitmaker aired his frustrations and called out his former record label for not paying him for album sales.

He tagged the label and posted: “You still haven’t given me the album sales for Avery @Ambitiouz_Ent. Album sold platinum. That’s all we know. Where's the guap for it?”

Ambitiouz responded to the tweet by using Emtee’s picture as a meme with the caption: “Hello 10111... we are being harassed!”

The award-winning hip hop star clapped back by saying that Ambitiouz Entertainment is a fraud. 

He responded: ”Lol but you are the biggest Criminal! Fraud a*s b&*c.”

It wasn’t long until tweeps weighed in on Emtee’s mentions with hilarious responses. 

Ambitiouz Entertainment has been previously accused of allegedly underpaying artists such as A Reece and Fifi Cooper, who left the record company prior to Emtee. 

