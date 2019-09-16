Local rapper Emtee launched his own record label, "Emtee Records", making the announcement on Monday.
This comes after his departure from Ambitiouz Entertainment in August, when he made an official statement as to why he decided to leave.
Taking to his Twitter page, the "Pearl Thusi" rapper told his fans to follow his new record label's Twitter account, referring to himself as "Big CEO".
Follow my new label @emteerecords 😁 Big CEO— BIG CEO (@emteethehustla_) September 16, 2019
Last month, the rapper took to social media with the hashtag #FreeEmtee as he spoke about issues within the record label that he was unhappy about. After getting his legal team involved, Emtee was finally free of the label.
At the time, he posted on twitter: "Following a long and in-depth reflection on my career as an artist, where I am now and where I see myself in the next few years, I have made a decision that the time has come for me to now part ways with Ambitious Entertainment (sic)."
Thereafter it was reported that Emtee would be stepping away from his solo career for a bit to focus on his company, African Trap Music.
Trending on Twitter, Emtee's fans and foes reacted to the news.
@emteethehustla_ CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR LABEL MY SON.ASIKHO VELE I SPACE SAKHO PHA E HELL— SATAN UQOBOLWAKHE (@S_QOBOLWAKHE) September 16, 2019
This is Big indeed. Congratulations Emtee @emteerecords— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) September 16, 2019
Whenever I see Emtee trending I get nervous thinking what happened now.Lately been trending for good reasons good luck with both your labels bro. Can't wait for your music to see what u can do creatively when not boxed in by that label. #Emtee pic.twitter.com/KzkzYs9NKL— Koketso3x (@Koketso3x1) September 16, 2019