Emtee. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper Emtee launched his own record label, "Emtee Records", making the announcement on Monday. This comes after his departure from Ambitiouz Entertainment in August, when he made an official statement as to why he decided to leave.

Taking to his Twitter page, the "Pearl Thusi" rapper told his fans to follow his new record label's Twitter account, referring to himself as "Big CEO".

Follow my new label @emteerecords 😁 Big CEO — BIG CEO (@emteethehustla_) September 16, 2019

Last month, the rapper took to social media with the hashtag #FreeEmtee as he spoke about issues within the record label that he was unhappy about. After getting his legal team involved, Emtee was finally free of the label.

At the time, he posted on twitter: "Following a long and in-depth reflection on my career as an artist, where I am now and where I see myself in the next few years, I have made a decision that the time has come for me to now part ways with Ambitious Entertainment (sic)."

Thereafter it was reported that Emtee would be stepping away from his solo career for a bit to focus on his company, African Trap Music.

Trending on Twitter, Emtee's fans and foes reacted to the news.