Emtee. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper Emtee has officially left Ambitiouz Entertainment after months of fighting between the label and his lawyers .



The "Roll Up" rapper posted a full statement detailing why he decided to leave and the process he went through to be able to make a smooth exit.





The statement reads: "Over the past few months there has been a lot of speculation in regard to my position at Ambitiouz Entertainment.





"After some thought and for the sake of my family, friends and my supporters worldwide, I have decided it is best to clarify things and set the record straight. Following a long and in-depth reflection on my career as an artist, where I am now and where I see myself in the next few years, I have made a decision that the time has come for me to now part ways with Ambitious Entertainment.





"This is a decision I did not make lightly and without due consideration. As a matter of fact, once the idea took root in my mind, my first reaction was to seek legal advice on my contractual obligations to the label if at all and secondly the steps that needed to be taken to do this, in the most swift and amicable way possible.





"On the back of this, my attorney reached out to Ambitious Entertainment requesting all necessary documents that would assist in creating a smooth transition. After much back and forth between my attorneys and Ambitious Entertainment, my attorneys confirmed that there was legally no reason why I could not leave Ambitious Entertainment to pursue my career as I saw fit. I accordingly proceeded to do precisely that, on Thursday 08 August 2019.





"I would like to thank my family, immediate and extended. My friends and my supporters as well as fellow artists in the music and creative sector generally, who supported me. I have no doubt that you will continue to support me as I embark on a new journey in my career, the details of which I shall make public in due course. Finally, I am in great spirit and working harder than ever. Emtee"

His fans rejoiced upon his departure becoming official since the "We Up" rapper has voiced his unhappiness for months with the record label even starting a Free Emtee hashtag on Twitter in June.

Now that Emtee left Ambitious Entertainment I can't wait for his collabs with A reece 😭🔥🔥 Hits!!! — APEX (@APEXworld_) August 14, 2019

Emtee leaving Ambitious Ent is the best decision he should have made long time ago



Watch his career rise up to the TOP and more music ❤️🤝🔥 @emteethehustla_ — Yesu Nyana Ka Thixo (@uYesuKrestu) August 14, 2019

@emteethehustla_ Bhuti, when God says it's time to. It's time. God is Faithful. Always.



You are called to fulfill a God given purpose through the talent bestowed upon you.



Go forth and prosper.



We love, respect and support you.



Indeed, you'll never Fall Off. 🙏🏻 #emtee pic.twitter.com/Z8PY9ToNZo — Sam Beynon (@BeynonSammy) August 14, 2019

Emtee is free bbe pic.twitter.com/Wz22Cdhjhg — Naves (@kid_naves) August 14, 2019

This is one of the best news I got this year. I'm really happy for you Emtee man. I truly salute your professionalism pic.twitter.com/u8cvsDqDJX — ®️Saaz Saida🇿🇦🌐 (@MaximumRSA) August 14, 2019

Im a fan of Emtee and I really wish him the best after Ambitious. He can do a great job independent. A-Reece & Shane Eagle are Doing well independent. — Sean (@Word_Saint) August 14, 2019

Sooo happy that Emtee finally left that toxic record label. It’s about damn time. Time to soar 🚀 bro @emteethehustla_ All Of The Very Best 👊🏾 — FreshPrince©®™ (@SirFigo_SA) August 14, 2019







