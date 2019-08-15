August 14, 2019
Now that Emtee left Ambitious Entertainment I can't wait for his collabs with A reece 😭🔥🔥 Hits!!!— APEX (@APEXworld_) August 14, 2019
Emtee leaving Ambitious Ent is the best decision he should have made long time ago— Yesu Nyana Ka Thixo (@uYesuKrestu) August 14, 2019
Watch his career rise up to the TOP and more music ❤️🤝🔥 @emteethehustla_
@emteethehustla_ Bhuti, when God says it's time to. It's time. God is Faithful. Always.— Sam Beynon (@BeynonSammy) August 14, 2019
You are called to fulfill a God given purpose through the talent bestowed upon you.
Go forth and prosper.
We love, respect and support you.
Indeed, you'll never Fall Off. 🙏🏻 #emtee pic.twitter.com/Z8PY9ToNZo
Emtee is free bbe pic.twitter.com/Wz22Cdhjhg— Naves (@kid_naves) August 14, 2019
This is one of the best news I got this year. I'm really happy for you Emtee man. I truly salute your professionalism pic.twitter.com/u8cvsDqDJX— ®️Saaz Saida🇿🇦🌐 (@MaximumRSA) August 14, 2019
Im a fan of Emtee and I really wish him the best after Ambitious. He can do a great job independent. A-Reece & Shane Eagle are Doing well independent.— Sean (@Word_Saint) August 14, 2019
Sooo happy that Emtee finally left that toxic record label. It’s about damn time. Time to soar 🚀 bro @emteethehustla_ All Of The Very Best 👊🏾— FreshPrince©®™ (@SirFigo_SA) August 14, 2019