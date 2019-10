Emtee wants his awards back from Ambitiouz Entertainment









Emtee. Picture: Instagram Rapper Emtee sent out a clear message to his former record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment, he wants his awards back. Emtee took to social media to say his former label was still holding on to the awards he won while he was signed by it. In a tweet, the rapper said: “Somebody tell Ambitiouz Entertainment I want all my awards back. Thanks.”

SOMEBODY TELL @Ambitiouz_Ent I WANT ALL MY AWARDS BACK. THANKS — BIG CEO (@emteethehustla_) October 4, 2019

This comes just two months after leaving the label. He announced that he was leaving the label in August this year however he first hinted at his departure earlier in June on Twitter when he shared the hashtag #FreeEmtee.

The rapper, who has worked with people like Tiwa Savage and AKA listed some of his frustrations with Ambitiouz Entertainment, including being told who he could and couldn't work with.

In his official statement Emtee said, "After some thought and for the sake of my family, friends and my supporters worldwide, I have decided it is best to clarify things and set the record straight. Following a long and in-depth reflection on my career as an artist, where I am now and where I see myself in the next few years, I have made a decision that the time has come for me to now part ways with Ambitious Entertainment."

Replying to Emtee's tweet, former Ambitiouz Entertainment artist Amanda Black also said she wanted her awards back.

“(Me too) and my plaque, please,” she said.