Emtee's latest single 'iThemba' already number 1 on Spotify

Award winning rapper, Emtee, recently released his latest single, “iThemba”, and fans are already obsessed with the song. Since its release on Thursday, “iThemba” has already taken over the number one spot on audio streaming service Spotify. It has garnered close to 3500 views on YouTube, with views also racking up from other online platforms. The rapper thanked his fans on Instagram. In the caption he wrote: “Thank You Fam 🙏 @spotifysa”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by EmteeRecords™️ (@emteerecords) iThemba is the fourth track from his new record label, Emtee Records, and will be lifted from his upcoming studio LP project titled “Logan Album”, which has been one of the most anticipated albums of all time. The album is named after his second son.

The other three tracks are “Wave”, “Brand New Day” and “Johustleburg” where he claims he runs Joburg when it comes to music in the province.

The rap mogul’s fans have been singing his praises on social media.

On YouTube Dangalazana Inathi commented: “According to me Father of Logan is the only rapper that knows how to speak about life. 💯🤞🙏 ”.

Festo Sambala from Tanzania commented: “emteebomaye.... We won't giv up now... ur music got me inpsired.... Tanzania Love”.

On Twitter Tiieekayy said: ”Emtee came through for us. Now let's take this record to the top. #emtee #ithemba @emteerecords.

While Scone Zero posted: “Still the best ever and thers is no questions about that so if you hate him and if you love and super his music thank very much it means alot @emteerecords #emtee”.

Watch the full song here: