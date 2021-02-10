Entries for 2021 South African Music Awards make history

The 2021 edition of the South Africa Music Awards is already making history even before nominees have been announced. At a total of 1 163, the number of entries received has set a new record in its history. The industry responded positively to the call for SAMA27 entries that started in November 2020 and ended at midnight on January 31. Musicians from all genres, persuasions and influences have thrown their names into the proverbial hat to be considered for the much sought-after SAMA trophy. Even in a challenging year that will be remembered for the devastation the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked across the world, the number of entries is the highest since they were first held in 1994.

The Best Collaboration category received the biggest number of entries at 170. The newly added Best Amapiano Album earned an impressive 63 entries, and kwaito proved its vitality attracting 19 entries in the Best Kwaito Album category. Gqom held its own with 14 entries for Best Gqom Album.

RiSA (Recording Industry of South Africa) CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said: “We are greatly encouraged by this huge number of entries that came despite the challenges we faced as a nation from the Covid-19 pandemic, to economic woes and loss of income, especially in the creative sector.

“We are humbled that the industry has voted in overwhelmingly great numbers that they believe the SAMA has a place in their careers and the industry they operate in.

“This has been an incredible and successful drive. Congratulations to the team at the SAMA and best wishes to the musicians who have brought their names forward.”

The next step in the process is the vetting of entries which will be conducted by a special independent committee of industry members.

“This will be followed by a judging process by independent panellists, selected by the industry committees.

The list of nominated artists will be made public in April 2021.