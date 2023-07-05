Even in death AKA is putting out hit after hit, releases ‘Sponono’ with Sjava as new radio single

Rapper AKA has released his second posthumously released single from his platinum selling album, “Mass Country”. Previously, AKA released “Company” alongside KDDO just a week after his tragic death.

Sony Music Africa has announced that “Sponono”, which has been a fan favourite on the album, has been shared to radio this week as his latest single. “Sponono” features Sjava, 031 Choppa and Baby S.O.N. “Sponono” has already been officially certified gold in South Africa and has garnered over 2.6 million streams worldwide since ”Mass Country” dropped in February.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) Sony Music Africa shared through a press release sent to IOL Entertainment, “In celebration of the milestone, the single is officially being sampled to national radio, creating a platform for the featured artists to honour AKA through various supporting activities.

“’Sponono’ is an ode to love, an unashamed expression of love and appreciation by a man in love. The term itself is a Sotho term, used to refer to the utmost beauty of a black woman, praising her beauty and affirming her.”

AKA’s verse is dedicated to his partner, Nadia Nakai, proclaiming that “this is real love, it’s ride or die.” Speaking on the making of the song and the experience of working with AKA, 031 Choppa, who also co-produced and co-wrote the song, explained, “Wrote this hook thinking about the love of my life, my Sponono.” “And on this song I’m expressing that I would do whatever it takes to be with her.