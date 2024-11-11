Exploring the artistic world of Ange Madame's self-titled album

South African multidisciplinary artist and alternative pop musician Ange Madame has launched a self-titled album “Ange Madame”, a project that blends R&B with disco, pop, jazz and techno. In this project, Madame features two short film music videos “D.W.Y.L x Starlight x Moonlight” and “Inhale” to introduce four songs off the album co-produced with French virtuoso Robbie Boney.

Ange Madame (previously known as Angel Ho) is known for their limit-defying approach to performance, musical production, and digital expression. Transcending the boundaries found in the disciplines they work in, Madame merges drag, performance and sound installation to build worlds that challenge societal expectations of gender, identity and culture. “I believe that gender and sexuality are categories that can be used as tools for creating one’s unique expression of reality,” said the artist. “Through my art, I aim to challenge conventions and embrace the fullness of who I am.”

Using their craft, Madame also advocates for mental awareness by sharing their personal journey that could inspire others. “I want to show that it’s okay to struggle and that our battles don’t define us. We can find beauty and strength in our vulnerabilities. Life is a gift, and I strive to honour that gift every day through my art.” Because of their unique way of blending music with art, Madame also performed at the Standard Bank Young Artist awards