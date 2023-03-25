Fans divided over new ‘Sete Remix’, featuring continental stars Diamond Platnumz and Oxlade

TWO weeks after he announced that he’d be releasing the remix to his hit single, “Sete”, K.O has finally put out the highly anticipated song alongside Young Stunna, Diamond Platnumz and Oxlade. The original announcement was met with scepticism as some fans questioned the need for a remix given the song’s massive success.

Others expressed disappointment at the fact that Blxckie, who was part of the original track, wasn’t included in the remix. “Officially available everywhere,” K.O Tweeted on Friday morning. “#SETEREMIX @YOUNGSTUNNA_ZA @diamondplatnumz @oxladeofficial 🇿🇦🇹🇿🇳🇬 sonymusicafrica.lnk.to/seteremix” Officially available everywhere! #SETEREMIX @YOUNGSTUNNA_ZA @diamondplatnumz @oxladeofficial



🇿🇦🇹🇿🇳🇬https://t.co/9akVEzdrN3 pic.twitter.com/5RORJGCRWn — K.O (@MrCashtime) March 24, 2023 Some fans also speculated that K.O, who has never released a remix to any of his songs in his career, was doing the remix to try to milk the single’s success.

Now that the song is out, Tweeps have been sharing their opinions on the song. “SETE REMIX 🔥🔥🔥🔥 K.O is a genius 🫡,” shared @prince_qhawe. “Its a Game of Numbers (Streams) DIAMOND AND OXLADE are not only Talented Artists but they are definitely bringing crazy Numbers (FanBase)🤞🏽 that gives K.O & STUNNA an opportunity to tap on the new audience👉🏼😌 SKHANDA GAWD #SETERemix.” SETE REMIX 🔥🔥🔥🔥



K.O is a genius 🫡



Its a Game of Numbers (Streams) DIAMOND AND OXLADE are not only Talented Artists but they are definitely bringing crazy Numbers (FanBase)🤞🏽 that gives K.O & STUNNA an opportunity to tap on the new audience👉🏼😌 SKHANDA GAWD#SETERemix — 👑The Prince of Greytown👑 (@Prince_Qhawe) March 24, 2023 @sisou_10 saw it differently, “Out here remixing hits… 😂 y’all destroying the flavour and mechanism. What additional y’all wanted in this song? Different accents? If people love your song, they must take it as it is. No need for remix. #SETERemix.”

Out here remixing hits… 😂 y’all destroying the flavour and mechanism. What additional y’all wanted in this song? Different accents? If people love your song, they must take it as it is. No need for remix. #SETERemix — #Kumkani (@Sisou_10) March 24, 2023 @erickmabunda didn’t agree with some of the negative responses. “Nah ya'll are exaggerating, that song is not trash #SETERemix.” Nah ya'll are exaggerating that song is not trash #SETERemix pic.twitter.com/NraDzOii1Q — Son of Elizabeth (@Erickmabunda) March 24, 2023 “Diamond Platnumz floating on that #SETERemix, I was hoping K.O would give us a new verse though,” tweeted @mzukhonasa. Diamond Platnumz floating on that #SETERemix, I was hoping K.O would give us a new verse though. — Mzukhona (@MzukhonaSA) March 24, 2023 @da_h8r responded with a different perspective, “It’s to reach different territories and expand the song. Rema did it with “Calm Down” remix last year and it’s now the best streaming African song ever.