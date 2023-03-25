Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, March 25, 2023

Fans divided over new ‘Sete Remix’, featuring continental stars Diamond Platnumz and Oxlade

Diamond Platnumz, K.O, Young Stunna and Oxlade. Picture: Supplied

Published 7h ago

TWO weeks after he announced that he’d be releasing the remix to his hit single, “Sete”, K.O has finally put out the highly anticipated song alongside Young Stunna, Diamond Platnumz and Oxlade.

The original announcement was met with scepticism as some fans questioned the need for a remix given the song’s massive success.

Others expressed disappointment at the fact that Blxckie, who was part of the original track, wasn’t included in the remix.

“Officially available everywhere,” K.O Tweeted on Friday morning. “#SETEREMIX @YOUNGSTUNNA_ZA @diamondplatnumz @oxladeofficial 🇿🇦🇹🇿🇳🇬 sonymusicafrica.lnk.to/seteremix”

Some fans also speculated that K.O, who has never released a remix to any of his songs in his career, was doing the remix to try to milk the single’s success.

Now that the song is out, Tweeps have been sharing their opinions on the song.

“SETE REMIX 🔥🔥🔥🔥 K.O is a genius 🫡,” shared @prince_qhawe. “Its a Game of Numbers (Streams) DIAMOND AND OXLADE are not only Talented Artists but they are definitely bringing crazy Numbers (FanBase)🤞🏽 that gives K.O & STUNNA an opportunity to tap on the new audience👉🏼😌 SKHANDA GAWD #SETERemix.”

@sisou_10 saw it differently, “Out here remixing hits… 😂 y’all destroying the flavour and mechanism. What additional y’all wanted in this song? Different accents? If people love your song, they must take it as it is. No need for remix. #SETERemix.”

@erickmabunda didn’t agree with some of the negative responses. “Nah ya'll are exaggerating, that song is not trash #SETERemix.”

“Diamond Platnumz floating on that #SETERemix, I was hoping K.O would give us a new verse though,” tweeted @mzukhonasa.

@da_h8r responded with a different perspective, “It’s to reach different territories and expand the song. Rema did it with “Calm Down” remix last year and it’s now the best streaming African song ever.

“It doesn’t sound as good as the original of course but it did the most. That’s the point.”

