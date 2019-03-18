AKA. Picture: Twitter

Local rapper AKA's one night only Orchestra On The Square concert was well received by his fans on Sunday with many sharing their experience online. 

The "Baddest" rapper made history as the first hip-hop artist to perform with a 30-piece orchestra at the Time Square, Sun Area in Pretoria. 

Performing in front of thousands of fans, AKA debuted an orchestral arrangement from some of his biggest hits including "Fela in Versace", "Daddy Issues" and "Jika". 

Nasty C, Sho Madjozi and A-Reece opened the show with a guest appearance by longtime collaborator Da L.E.S. and Khuli Chana during AKA's set. 

The Megacy shared videos and pictures from the magical night and only had positive things to say about the performance. 

See the reactions below: 