Fans react to Leima Pantsi's unexpected music release

Titled “Amahloni”, Pantsi’s song is part of amapiano genre and, as such, it quite catchy. While she has amassed a huge fanbase from her time on “Big Brother”, Pantsi still needs to do promos for her songs before releasing new music.

Former “Big Brother Mzansi: S’yamosha” star Leima Pantsi shocked South Africa on Wednesday, November 13, when she dropped an unexpected track.

Her fans couldn’t help but express their disappointment with her team.

Upcoming musician Liema Pantsi has released a new song. Picture: Instagram.

“I don't know how to feel about this, hey 😕 As an upcoming artist, surprise drops are a big no as she doesn't have that kind of platform or audience yet 🤦🏽‍♀️. She must state if she was aware of this or not,” said @Zamaswati_M.

Another X user, @shinnyange82297 said: “My honest opinion @liemapantsi you need to work or change your team, you have the talent, but I don’t like the fact that you’re boxing it, please work on your team.”