Fans react to Leima Pantsi's unexpected music release

Former “Big Brother Mzansi: S’yamosha” star Leima Pantsi shocked South Africa on Wednesday, November 13, when she dropped an unexpected track.
Titled “Amahloni”, Pantsi’s song is part of amapiano genre and, as such, it quite catchy. While she has amassed a huge fanbase from her time on “Big Brother”, Pantsi still needs to do promos for her songs before releasing new music.
Her fans couldn’t help but express their disappointment with her team.
“I don't know how to feel about this, hey 😕 As an upcoming artist, surprise drops are a big no as she doesn't have that kind of platform or audience yet 🤦🏽♀️. She must state if she was aware of this or not,” said @Zamaswati_M.
Another X user, @shinnyange82297 said: “My honest opinion @liemapantsi you need to work or change your team, you have the talent, but I don’t like the fact that you’re boxing it, please work on your team.”
Despite all the bad PR, her fans said they would support her not only because they want her to win in his music thing, but because she’s talented.
If Pantsi wants to be successful in music, she needs to start making strategic moves and promote her music instead of doing surprise drops.
About two weeks ago, she dropped a music video for her single “Let Me Be” and although she has over 400 thousand followers on Instagram, the music video failed to reach 45 000 views on YouTube.