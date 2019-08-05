Babes Wodumo. Picture: Instagram

Gqom musician Babes Wodumo (real name is Bongekile Simelane) has been at the centre of controversy when a video of physical abuse by Mampintsha surfaced on social media in March. Her latest single "Ung'dunure", was released on Friday causing a frenzy as fans wondered if the title of the song translated to "beat me to a pulp".

Taking to her social media platforms, Babes wrote: "I am Super EXCITED to announce my single #Ungdunure, and it's available on ALL PLATFORMS."

The post left many confused.

"Isn't she suppose to say "donore" ke? Dunure has no meaning kum haikhona," wrote @adimarelas on Instagram.

"Damn autocorrect!!! She meant ung’donore !!!," commented @432Lills.

"Ung dunure as ungishayile ?? Sounds Afrikaans," added @"lindiwe213

You meant UNGIDONORE, right? — Thubelihle L. Khumalo (@tl_khumalo_) August 2, 2019

Earlier in the week, Babes posted an image of herself with Mampintsha, cosying up, with a caption "Baby daddy", sparking the pregnancy rumour.

"Ahhh sh**, here i am thinkin we gonna hear about Lil Mampintjawodumo ingane yasendlini😂," added another.

I thought you were gonna announce that mapintja has given birth pic.twitter.com/3MUIjdz1l8 — RAINBOW KID☔🌈🌻 (@mashoto_) August 2, 2019

In March Mampintsha was seen slapping Babes several times on a video clip that went viral.

Babes later denied being abused and was seen performing to Mampintsha’s song "Khona Ingane Lay'Ndlini" that was released after the alleged abuse incident.

On the video, which went viral, Babes Wodumo can be seen reciting the words: "Kukhona iy'ngane la endlini", which translates loosely to ”(behave) there are children in the house".