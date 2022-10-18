Uncle Waffles emerged onto the local scene in true style with her epic DJ set at Slade’s “Wamuhle” single launch exactly a year ago. Since then she’s had plenty of memorable moments on her way to international stardom.

Story continues below Advertisement

Exactly a year since her blockbuster breakthrough into the entertainment industry, we look back at five of Uncle Waffles’s most memorable moments. Breakthrough viral video On Saturday, Uncle Waffles’s team, Kreative Korner, shared the story of how that iconic viral clip came about: “After being booked to perform at a single launch Uncle Waffles was requested to do an extra 30 minutes set after a DJ missed their set time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waffles (@unclewaffles_) “She then seized the moment and agreed to play another set. Little did she know that little 30-minute set would completely change her life.” Talk about meeting the moment and being prepared. Collectively, she and her team wasted no time capitalising on the hype and they’ve been running ever since. Drake follows, posts and comments on her IG Live

Story continues below Advertisement

“Top DJ, Top Sound Uncle,” commented Drake during Uncle Waffles’s Instagram Live video a few months ago. “Hi, Drake,” she responded shyly. Drake has shown a knack throughout his career of identifying and co-signing new talent from across the world early on in their careers. When Uncle Waffles first went viral, the Canadian pop star was quick to give her a follow on Instagram. He’s since gone on to cause media frenzies by also liking her pictures and even posting her on his Instagram Stories on one occasion.

Story continues below Advertisement

Riky Rick co-sign Exactly a week after Uncle Waffles exploded onto the scene with her viral DJ set, she and the late Riky Rick posted a video together in the parking lot doing a rendition of the dance challenge to Felo Le Tee and Myztro’s hit single, “66”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rikhado "Riky Rick" Makhado (@rikyrickworld) Standing alongside arguably the most flamboyant entertainer in the country, a rookie Uncle Waffles looked like she belonged as she danced with the swagger and confidence of a seasoned star. She’s been on her A-game ever since.

Hosting a new show on BBC 1 Radio In early September, Uncle Waffles showcased her range of talents when she added radio presenter to her résumé after scoring her own show on BBC 1 Radio titled “The Sounds of Amapiano”. She shared a cute video on Instagram of her introducing the new show and explaining what it’s all about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Radio 1 (@bbcradio1) The show sees Waffles playing an exclusive amapiano set on the British broadcaster every couple of weeks that explores and showcases the different types of South African amapiano to international listeners. “Tanzania” music video debut A few months after she broke into the music industry, Uncle Waffles released her debut single, “Tanzania”, shortly followed by her debut EP, “Red Dragon”.

“Tanzania” has since become a huge amapiano hit across the continent and beyond. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waffles (@unclewaffles_) A few weeks ago, Waffles teased a racy and provocative video for the single, which features Sino Msolo, Boibizza and Tony Duardo. The music video has since amassed more than one million views on YouTube and is currently playlisted on all the major music channels in the country.