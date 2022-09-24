FLVME is ready to give fans a ‘great experience’ this Heritage Day

Lesego Kyle Mnyandu who is popularly known as FLVME, hopes to give his fans a great experience during his performances this Heritage Day. FLVME entered the music scene back in 2015 after independent record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment took interest in him, but after two years the “Something New” hitmaker left to work with the short-lived collective, The Wrecking Crew.

"I started off as a producer and featured on songs like ‘Ugesi’ by Miss Pru ... My first single under the label was ‘Shots To The Brain’, released in 2016. “I then cut ties with the label in 2017 and ended up being a member of The Wrecking Crew, where I began to grow musically and gained most of my supporters from,“ he says. Now FLVME is one of the titans of South Africa’s new wave of trap-fuelled hip hop.

His debut album “CandyMan” also earned him the Best Newcomer and Best Male nods at the 2019 South African Hip-Hop Awards. The rapper, who is very culturally inclined, says Batswana people are “super grounded and very humble”. "Most of the Batswana people I met are super grounded and very humble. They’re very welcoming as well and treat people with respect … so that’s what stands out for me the most.

“I love my culture that much and I have this thing of seeing beauty in everything,“ says the ”How Long“ hitmaker. The “Germander” album-maker will be performing a number of shows in celebration of Heritage Day. “I’m going to be doing a number of shows so I’m going to make sure that I give everyone I get to perform for, a great experience,” he says.

Speaking more about “Germander”, the star described it as a project he undertook through the lens of a “flower’s life cycle”. “‘Germander’ is a species of flower that is known to have medicinal benefits, and as such, since the inception of the title, I made this project through the lens of this flower's life cycle. “I feel this flower best describes me, a seed planted, watered, left to dry up, revered in my season of blossom,” he says.

