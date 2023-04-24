Focalistic finally releases viral TikTok hit, ‘Baja Ko Pele’

Amapiano star Focalistic has finally released his viral social media hit, “Baja Ko Pele”. For weeks prior to its release, Foca has been aggressively teasing and promoting the song across his various social media platforms. “Baja Ko Pele” features frequent collaborator M.J, as well as Xduppy, Shaunmusiq and Ftears.

Since its release at midnight last Thursday, the song has already graced the covers of several Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer playlists. Focalistic shared on Instagram that the single is also part of Apple Music’s prestigious Big 5 playlist on Apple Music. “BAJA KO PELE!! Catch my brand new single on the 'Big 5' on Africa Now Radio with @dadaboyehiz on Friday 21 April at 9am Accra 10am Lagos 11am Johannesburg on Apple Music 1 !! Dankie @applemusic”

This is the "Tabela Hape" hitmaker's first musical release since his critically-acclaimed third studio album, "Ghetto Gospel". The album has been charting on iTunes since its release last November off the back of the project's strong features and vibrant amapiano sound. Earlier this month, Focalistic announced a new stadium show dubbed the Straata Nation Address.