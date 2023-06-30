Focalistic, Pabi Cooper and other SA stars dazzle at Afro Nation Portugal

As the final night of Afro Nation Portugal looms, fans have been taking to social media to share their experiences at the afrobeats and amapiano-focused festival. Several local acts have also posted videos of their performances at Portugal’s picturesque port city of Portimão.

Amapiano stars DJ Maphorisa, Pabi Cooper, Uncle Waffles, Young Stunna, Focalistic and Musa Keys, all of whom were part of the Piano People line-up, seem to have been among the most popular performers over the first two days of the festival. “Pitori Etsene Fashioneng. Thank You AfroNation Portugal,” shared Focalistic along with several clips of his performance on Wednesday night. “Dankie Modimo. Dankie Lefatshe. We elevated last night @afronation. AMAPIANO.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRESIDENT YA STRAATA 👨🏾‍💼 (@focalistic) Amapiano aside, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Booba, Aya Nakamura, Fireboy DML, Asake, Arya Starr, Black Sherif, Oxlade, Dadju and Ms Banks are among some of the top acts on the line-up. 50 Cent, Davido and Booba are the three remaining headliners for Friday’s closing night. Just last month, South African amapiano stars began their northern hemisphere summer takeover when the likes of Focalistic, Kelvin Momo, Uncle Waffles and Major League DJz played shows and hosted parties in Miami, New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta.

The Major League DJz, who are no strangers to performing in the US having done so on numerous occasions over the past year, were one of the star attractions at Afro Nation US. During the festival, one of the twins, Banele Mbere, sent the rumour mill into overdrive when he was pictured holding hands with popular American rapper and rumoured Travis Scott ex girlfriend Rubi Rose. Next up, Piano People will be hosting a Carnival Warm Up show in London headlined by Tyler ICU and Young Stunna on August 26.