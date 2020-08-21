Focalistic’s hit single ’Ke Star’ reaches gold
Congratulations are in order as hip hop star Focalistic’s hit single “Ke Star” featuring Vigro Deep reaches gold in just three months.
Taking to Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday, Focalistic aka Pitori Maradona, shared the exciting news, revealing to his fans that the song that kept them dancing and keeping the lockdown blues at bay has hit the gold status.
“Ke Star is now certified Gold! Thank you, South Africa! Nou Ke STAR (Now I’m a real star) for real!! 📀📀
He also announced that the music video of the smash hit will be released in two weeks.
Honouring his mother, the Pretoria-born star said: “This is my first plague and I’m giving it to my mom. I never picked up my university degree certificate and she stressed me about that. I’m glad that I get to give this to her.”
Expressing his gratitude to his supporters, the star said: “I’m so glad everyone liked the music even though it’s a tough time with the coronavirus. I’m so grateful. Here’s to going Platinum and Diamond!”
Commenting on Focalistic’s milestone, Raphael Benza of Vth Season, expressed “It’s always pride and joy to see a vision come true. We’ve found a winning formula with our partnership with Focalistic and his label, 18 Area, and look forward to more milestones.
Fans and industry friends too to different social media platform to congratulate the rising star.
“Congratulations Foca, “ commented DK Milkshake on IG.
“Congrats,” added Cassper Nyovest.
“In like 3 minutes? Shuuu🔥🔥🔥🔥” commented Yanga Chief.
Below are more well-wishes from fans on Twitter:
I'm so happy for you broer❤🔥, keep on Kinging 👑👑👑👑 ❤💃 pic.twitter.com/2v3CO9LFs2— TSHEPI J-TIGHT (@TSHEPIJTIGHT) August 19, 2020
Gents let’s give @FOCALISTIC his flowers 🌺 this is mad dope man ❤️🔓 congratulations cuzz // KE STAR IS NOW CERTIFIED GOLD! ! Nou U’STAR for real!! 📀📀 pic.twitter.com/St6TtfYpA6— Zeus Omega (@Omega__Z) August 19, 2020
super proud of this dude 💙 https://t.co/oW1rFXrIV2— baby cupid | #UnaRamsShy | the special one (@UnaRamsWeirdKid) August 18, 2020