Focalistic’s hit single ’Ke Star’ reaches gold

Congratulations are in order as hip hop star Focalistic’s hit single “Ke Star” featuring Vigro Deep reaches gold in just three months.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday, Focalistic aka Pitori Maradona, shared the exciting news, revealing to his fans that the song that kept them dancing and keeping the lockdown blues at bay has hit the gold status.

“Ke Star is now certified Gold! Thank you, South Africa! Nou Ke STAR (Now I’m a real star) for real!! 📀📀

He also announced that the music video of the smash hit will be released in two weeks.

Honouring his mother, the Pretoria-born star said: “This is my first plague and I’m giving it to my mom. I never picked up my university degree certificate and she stressed me about that. I’m glad that I get to give this to her.”